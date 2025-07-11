09 July, 2025 – Episode 1022 – What WILL We Never Know?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: A Different Science Fair, Cucumbers, Zoonotic Time Travel, Tortoises, Crabs, Chimps, New Brain Cells, Dance Brains, and Much More Science to Know!

Quick Science News!

A Different Science Fair

Why were scientists presenting “Things we’ll never know” on Capitol Hill this past week?

Holy exploding cucumbers, Batman!

Did you know that plants can explode to disperse seeds?

Zoonotic Time Travelers

When did humanity really start being impacted by zoonotic pathogens?

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Tortoises can Feel!

Once again, we need to have the conversation that reptiles have feelings, too…

Sensitive crabs feel things out

Hermit crabs get it – being sensitive is a sign of strength! In a matter speaking…

Chimpanzee Creativity

Whut.

Science Stories to Know with Kiki!

New Brain Cells

Is the debate over? Do adult humans continue to produce new brain cells throughout life?

Synchronized Dance Brains

Do people at a live performance experience brain synchronization?

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions (Like, When is a Power Grid a Metaphor???)! We will do our best to have answers!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year we discussed Bat Hearts, Baby Brain, Bone Building, Absorbant solids, Flu Boobs, Black Holes, Big Bad Bacteria, Prime Editing, Ancient Theaters, Plauge Problems, Big Brains, Reprogramming for Good, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed In Pluto’s Shadow, Go FermiLab!, Dolphin Brains, Mammoth Matters, Quick Squirrels, Squirrel Disease, Sailing Spiders!, Mongoose Breeding Update, Aging And Immunity, Wherefore AR, Revealing Black Holes, World Robot Domination, Lady Domination, And Much More!

