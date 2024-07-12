10 July, 2024 – Episode 977 – How to Reprogram Your Brain

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Bat Hearts, Baby Brain, Bone Building, Absorbant solids, Flu Boobs, Black Holes, Big Bad Bacteria, Prime Editing, Ancient Theaters, Plauge Problems, Big Brains, Reprogramming for Good, And Much More Science!

It is possible to discover black holes by tracking the motion of stars.

It is possible to prevent an illness by correcting the genes that cause it.

It is possible to harness the energy of the sun, the wind, and the tide.

It is possible to know the past from the past few 100000 years of current modern human history, back through billions of years of evolution.

We know so much, have researched engineered, and invented a world that has gone far beyond the imagination of the humans that came before us. And yet, we still have much work to do more mysteries to uncover more solutions to design, and more…

This Week in Science!

Bone Building

How do breastfeeding women manage to maintain bone density?

Absorbent Solids

Who doesn’t want a better menstrual pad?

Flu Boobs

Should we be worried about flu virus being spread through the mammary glands?

Time Capsule

Black Hole edition

Big Bad Bacteria

Maybe we finally have a way to start combatting one of our most deadly foes.

Prime Editing

Efficiently corrects cystic fibrosis

Bat hearts

Bats can go from 6 beats per minute to 900, and spend summer days awake!

Baby brain is for the fishes

Momnesia isn’t just for mammals anymore!

4000-year-old theater in Peru

Wherefore art thou bird-man?

Plague Problems

Why did Neolithic humans decline dramatically?

Big Brains

Why are brains the size they are?

Reprogramming For Good

Can glial cells be reprogrammed to be neurons?

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Martian Minerals, Bird Nests, Deformation Dangers, Megalodon Menu, Same-Sex Relationships in the Wild, Spider Mites Undressed, Snake Friends, Silent Sound, Sugar Control Sleep, Information Trade, And Many More Science Threads! And Much More Solstice Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed The Planet That Wasn’t, Neand-Ear-Man, How Did We Come to Be, Birds Aren’t Dinos?, Revisiting Archaeopteryx, Bees Can Shout, Pesticides Affect Bee Foraging, It’s Not Just Bees, Spider Re-Animation, Your Skin Smells, Silence Or Shock?, No Mutants, Frameshifting Genes, Snapshots From Leaves, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

