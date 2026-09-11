09 September 2026 – Episode 1075 – How to Win in Science

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Ig Nobel Winners, Distracted Dog Walkers, Dino Eggs, Ai Kerfuffle, Poop Color, Beautiful Bird Calls, Rebuild the Brain, Red Blood Treatment, Walk it Off, and Much More Science!

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With regulations receding from regular life

who is thinking about the future?

If NOAA starts prioritizing sales over sustainability,

what will happen to the fisheries?

What does it mean when government agencies stop listening to Congress?

Does it make sense for a hobbled NIH,

unable to grant its grant,

to send its excess funds to the Department of Defense…

ahem, War…

for research it rejected?

Who is holding agencies accountable

as science is hamstrung and discarded?

It’s up to all of us.

Let’s enjoy another episode of This Week in Science.

Coming up next…



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Quick Science News!

Ig Nobel Winners!

Who was awarded the best award in science this year?

Distracted dog walkers ruin it for everyone

And by “it,” I mean basically everything…

Dino Egg Discovery

Did Titanosaurs sit on their eggs?

An AI Kerfuffle

Has OpenAI achieved AGI? Did they solve a really hard math problem, or did they steal their solution?

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Blair’s Animal Corner!

What does your poop color say about you?

If you’re a penguin, it could tell the fate of your entire species!

What makes a bird call beautiful?

Beautiful bird calls are universal, science says…

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Science Stories with Kiki!

Rebuild The Brain?

Is it going to be possible to help repair brain damage from strokes someday?

Red Blood Treatment

Will a new treatment for multiple sclerosis be successful beyond initial trials?

Walk It Off

How fast you walk impacts longevity almost as much as how far you walk.

This Week in Science Questions!

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year, we discussed: Life on Mars, HomoNaledi, Koala Vaccines, Bugs Against Cancer, Human Bees, Earthquake Energy, Alcoholic Chimps, Bad Math, Clone Ants, and Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS discussed Gaia Mapping, Crustal Current, Semi-Synthetic Consequences, Space-Age Fabric, Ancient Jeans, Lots Of Giraffes, Roundworm Reproduction, Pluto Paints Charon, Virus Inside Us, Tiny Pterosaurs, Moon Stress, Sleepy Lemurs, Drunk People, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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