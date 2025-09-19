17 September, 2025 – Episode 1029 – Sentient Meat Science

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Life on Mars, HomoNaledi, Koala Vaccines, Bugs Against Cancer, Human Bees, Earthquake Energy, Alcoholic Chimps, Bad Math, Clone Ants, and Much More Science!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full unedited episode of our podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Life.

Is such an everyday thing here on Earth.

Everywhere you look,

In every drop of water,

Under every rock

In the air, under the soil

In every cranny

In every nook

Life has found its way.

For billions of years.

Elsewhere in the universe, not so much.

What we know of life here

Suggests it should be out there

Suggests that whenever conditions are right

Life must occur

Not an accident, not a fluke

But a natural progression of chemistry.

An almost inevitable feature of the universe

Though not necessarily a permanent one

To be a multicellular, complex, sentient form of life

is incomprehensibly rare

While we are here, while we are part

of the complex sentient universe

Let us celebrate our ability to know

With This Week in Science

Top Stories of the Week!

Life On Mars?

We have no idea. What is the new news?

Homo Naledi

Gets a proper study

Koala Vaccines

Are hitting the bush!

Bugs Against Cancer

Will microbes be our best defense?

Humans Bees

Humans have social bee genes

Getting Heated

Where does most of the energy from an earthquake go?

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER POWER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE, CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

HELP TWIS GROW! GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Support us on Patreon!

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Ghost sharks with teeth on their heads

It’s exactly what it sounds like.

Flagrant displays for predators not mates

Matador bugs deter being a meal by waving a big red flag. Why does this work? Scientists still don’t know.

Science Stories with Justin!

Chimps

They’re basically alcoholics

Brainy Stories with Kiki!

Bad Math

What is wrong with scientific publishing?

Ants That Clone

What even is a species anyway?

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions (Like, is sentient meat real science??)! We will do our best to have answers!

Remember, everyone, we need you to write in with your questions!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Support us on Patreon!

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year, we discussed It’s IgNobel Time!, Thermal Collecting Coral, PLANT NEWS, Nanobreath, Food Dye Discovery, Get Out The Trash, Earth Rings, Bumblebee Memories, Decoy Dolphins, Liquid Cats, Spy Squids, Human Cement, ChatGTP does Good?, Learning By Thinking, Memory Trash, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Another Hominid?, Oats For Paleos!, Global Oceans, Viral Babies, Panda Upside, Caterpillar Poop, Monogamy And Bird Love, Pheromoned Fruit Flies, Ultrasound For Brains, Basque Links, Cholesterol Trouble, Colliding Black Holes, School Lunch Redux, Prothesis With Feeling, And Much More!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!