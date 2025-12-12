10 December, 2025 – Episode 1041 – Tilting at Tumbleweeds

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Space Gum, Dinosaur Dots, Elephants & Bees, Kids & Dogs, Glyphosate Ghostwriting, Tilting Tumblebots, Necroprinter, And Much More Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

What got more attention this week?

That a wind turbine dropped a massive blade into a cranberry bog,

or that a US District judge said “tilting at windmills” is arbitrary & capricious?

If you heard the stories at all,

you are among the few paying attention

to the to-dos

& kerfuffles

that this week gave a win to wind power.

Perhaps we’ll see a few more whirling wonders in the world.

Just because someone doesn’t like it,

doesn’t mean they can stop it.

Just like This Week in Science.



Science News with Kiki!

Space Gum

What does it mean that the building blocks for life have been found on asteroid Bennu? And, who dropped their gum?

Dinosaur Dots!

Was Diplodocus speckled? New evidence suggest variation in coloration of this dinosar group.

Elephants & Bees

Apparently, elephants in Botswana aren’t concerned with African bees.

Kids & Dogs

Maybe the influence of the family dog on the mental health of children is due to more than the dog?

Glyphosate Ghostwriting

I was impacted. Were you?

Tumbling Tumblebots?

Will these be the environment sensing swarm-bots of the future?

Necroprinter!

The latest innovation in using dead bugs in engineering… involves a mosquito.

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Abstract Quantum Something, Coffee Lobby?, Filtration Nation, Tiny Space Rocks, No Hubble tension?, The Hubble tension is real!, Brain Sculpting, Listen & Learn, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Indie CRISPR Hacking w/ Josiah Zayner, Future Toxo Cure, Faulty Tardigrade Study?, Short Versus Long, Girl Complications, Tallness And Telomeres, Killer Kiwis, Cannibal Hippos, Metal Power!, Correlation Crazy, We Aren’t Holograms, And Much More! Tilting into the past with TWIS!

