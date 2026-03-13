11 March, 2026 – Episode 1051 – Gnaw On This For a Bit

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: European Ignobel, NIH, Tamper-Free Viruses, Origami Vaccines, Garbled Messages, Brain Cell Centers, Gnawing Need, and Much More Science to Gnaw on!

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Quick Science News!

Making Moves

… to Europe. Why is the IgNobel award ceremony crossing the pond?

For Freedom

How is highlighting fringe ideas from non-scientists helping the image of the NIH?

Tamper-free Viruses

A new study adds strength to the idea that COVID wasn’t made in a lab.

Origami Vaccines

Will these new vaccines work better than the mRNA vaccines?

Garbled Messages

Could space weather be hindering our attempts to detect alien messages?

Human Centered

Are human brain cell-based data centers a good idea?

Gnawing Need

Chewing is more than mechanical. It might be a motivated behavior.

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Space, Space, and More Space!, Plastic Plant Problems, Bigger Cells, Democracy & Murder?, East Asian Lineage, Alzheimer’s, It’s All in Your Head, And Much More Science Knowledge!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Snow-capped Pluvian Mountaintops, About Those Clouds, Adding To Antibiotics, Ant Brains, It’s Not The Sperm, Same Sex Power Play, Pump Water For Climytia, Magnetic Mind Control, World Robot Domination, Neat Bees, Zika Brains, And Much More!

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