26 February, 2025 – Episode 1004 – Need a Few Science Talking Points?

This Week: The Stellarator!, Animal Emotions AI, Islet Surgery, Stressed Monkeys, Animal Awareness, Oxygen Pill, More Memory, Melatonin, And Much More Science!

Investments in research at the government level have led to transformative innovations

and are vital to our nation’s economic, energy, and national security.

Each and every state and communities in them receive the benefits of this funding.

Education, health, jobs, economy, innovation…

Allowing the government to shut down OR dramatically reducing investments in R&D threatens

our ability to innovate and create the new technology and cures that will shape the future.

It’s up to us…

It’s up to you…

Ask Congress to finalize the government’s fiscal year (FY) 2025 budget by the March 14 deadline,

including robust funding for research and development for all the agencies you think are critical

for scientific research and STEMM students and workers nationwide.

Chainsaws won’t fix anything.

Instead, get ready for the soothing science from

This Week in Science.



The Stellarator!

Will the Stellarator win the fusion race?

Decoding animal emotions

With AI

Is It A Possibility?

Will this islet surgery actually work to treat Type 1 Diabetes?

Stressed monkeys

Aunt Karen, you’re stressing me out!!

A better measure of animal awareness

How do we measure consciousness?

Oxygen Pill

Could a new drug treat hypoxia, and multiple diseases related to poor oxygen-binding by the blood?

For More Memory…

You need to be able to learn.

Melatonin For Night Time?

How to use melatonin effectively, instead of however it is that you have been using it…

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed JWST, Life on the Moon?, Human Tales, Ancient Meat Substitute, Fluorescent Fingerprints, Brain Circuitry, Seeding the Stratosphere, Chemical Behavior, No Longer Vestigial?, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Big Old Black Hole, Plastic Eating Coral, Saharan Dust Fall, One Lab To Test Us All, Carnivorous Genes, Evolutionary Clock, Limpet Teeth!, Ant Latrines, Harlequin Cats, Prothetic Arms, Marketing Science, Climate Attitudes, Sea Spikes, Brain Waving Memory, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

