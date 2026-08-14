12 August, 2026 – Episode 1071- Five Slimes To Rule Them All

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Unnatural Viruses, Platypus Rehab, Black Hole Star, Bacteria for Babies, Elven Coral, 5 Slimes, Analysis Paralysis, Monkey See, Trust Selectivity, LLM Study, and Much More!

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Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Fauci in contempt of Congress

The National Academies capitulating on a climate chapter

More vaccines are optional

While MMR might be split into three.

And unproven peptides are more available.

Political pet projects have taken over the Hill

regardless of scientific support.

At least, we still look to the evidence

here on This Week in Science.



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Quick Science News!

Unnatural Viruses

Why do scientists and policymakers need to be talking about this yesterday?

Platypus rehab

A spectacular success!

Black Hole Star

Does this concept explain JWST’s old red dots?

Bacteria For Babies?

How are bacteria involved in reproduction success?

Elven Coral

How about some good news? A new family and species of coral was discovered on Pacific Ocean seamounts and of course named based on Tolkien’s Elvish language.

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Blair’s Animal Corner!

5 slimes to rule them all

Did you know snails can produce different mucus for different jobs? Now you do!!

Analysis paralysis – not just for me picking a treat at a coffee shop

It’s also for frogs picking a mate!

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Kiki’s Science Stories!

Monkey See

Why did primate brains get so big? The better to see you with!

Trust Selectivity

Does oxytocin always increase trust?

The LLM Study We Needed

LLMs show that astrology is bullocks.

This Week in Science Questions!

This Week’s Science Comment comes from Alan Irwin! They delve into details on Vanta Black to give you an insider look at why it’s so cool!

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year, we discussed: Interview with Adriana Bankston, Jakalopes, Bat Hugs, Mystery Skull, Autism, Flowers for Robots, Baby Brains, Decoding Inner Speech, Space Threats, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS discussed IT’S NOT ALIENS, Canyons On Titan, Old Tool News, Breathy Bees, Sharing Spiders Die, Firefly Buzzkill, Iceworm!!!, Back to Behavior, A Whale Ears, A Lotta No, DNA Everywhere, X-Prize AI, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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