12 June, 2024 – Episode 974 – Making Science Popular with Vomiting Sharks

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: JWST, Supplements, Shark Vomit, Old in Space, Young in Space, Giraffes, Elephants, Bad Air, Brain Maps, Handy Babies, And Much More Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

From the ever-sunny shores of Ursa Minor Beta,

To the fanciful fjords of Magrathea,

Not to mention the too much perspective vortex of Frogstar World B.

Space has long been a place,

that is less than hospitable to human visitors,

Even without being subjected to Vogon poetry.

Astronauts in low earth orbit, even on short-term spaceflights,

Suffer from all sorts of long-term health problems,

Infections, latent viruses reactivating,

Increased skin sensitivity,

Bone loss, eyesight issues, and more…

It is almost as if space does not want us,

to so much as dip our toes,

Into the vastness of its galactic hot tub.

But humans are persistent creatures,

Never satisfied with having a comfortable place to live,

They seek adventure, to explore the unknown,

No matter how inconvenient, uncomfortable,

or physically debilitating the journey may be.

And when the going gets too tough,

The persistent humans turn to…

This Week in Science!

Some quick science news!

JWST At It Again

Space needs new textbooks apparently.

Supplements

Are being tested by Fraudster

Shark vomits up an echidna

That’s it, that’s the whole story

Old In Space

Space doesn’t like humans.

Young in space

But maybe we can fix that

Blair’s Animal Corner!

How did the giraffe get its long neck?

It turns out Lamarck may have been right after all, but the jury is out.

Elephants have names for each other

They are so distinct we can play them back and they respond! Elephants are just so smart…

What Science News Does Justin Have?

Bad air

On the Bayou

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Brain Maps

Where do we store mental maps?

Handy Babies

How do you know which hand a baby baboon prefers?

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like, why do we care about shark vomit??)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

