16 September, 2026 – Episode 1076 – Reasons to Think About Rome

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Roman Success, Moon Eater, Cryosperm, Space Mirror, Roman Roads, Mosquito Toilet, Vipers, Shags, Mouse Brains Fly Brains, and Much More Science to think about!

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Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

When the view of the future

is no longer informed by the past,

we risk society’s ability to last.

When what we do

is no longer informed by people,

we ask computers to call us sheeple.

How many neurons does it take to be human?

A question to explore with us

on This Week in Science.



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Quick Science News!

Roman Success

All systems nominal on the Nancy Roman Space Telescope.

Moon Eater

Maybe Venus ate its moon.

Cryosperm for the win!

With a little help from frozen swimmers, a dwindling captive population of fish might just make it!

Space Mirror Lighting

Can we just not with the space mirrors?

Roman Roads Reality

Myths about Roman roads busted by science!

Virus-Laden Mosquito Toilet

We need to look at mosquito pee more.

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Blair’s Animal Corner!

Breaking Spider Tail Viper News!

No bones about it, this adaptation is completely external.

Shags stay home

Birds might change their migration for the rest of their lives depending on how the first few winters of their life go. As Climate change makes each year more variable, one off year could have a larger influence on bird behavior.

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Science Stories with Kiki!

Mixed Mouse Brain

What does filling a mouse brain with human neurons achieve?

Big Fly Brain

The male fly brain has been mapped and people are playing Doom with it.

This Week in Science Questions!

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year, we discussed: Interview with Dr. Michael E. Mann and Peter J. Hotez, M.D., Ph.D., about Science Under Siege., and Much More Science to think about!

This week 10 years ago TWIS discussed Tardigrade Protection Secret, Standard Model Spin, Tectonic Life, Island Murder Mystery, Can Pigeons Read?, Bite The Cow, Camouflaged Dinosaurs, Finish This Sentence, Out Of Africa, Ciliary Stroke, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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