2 July, 2025 – Episode 2021 – Does This Show Need a Science Title?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: LLM-assisted writing, Exercise Pills, Long Lived Mice, Scotland’s Birds, Orcas’ Pets, Fish Schools, High Elevation Scents, Climate Change, Triglycerides, Spatial Cognition, and Much More Science!

We’re experiencing some technical difficulties but wanted to be able to post the show! Show notes will be properly updated as soon as possible in the meantime, enjoy listening to this week’s episode as laid out by the information from our YouTube Channel!

(10:07) – Delving into LLM-assisted writing in biomedical publications through excess vocabulary [Science.org Advances], Dr. Kiki

(27:29) – Mimicking the benefits of exercise with a single molecule [Medical Xpress], Justin

(33:09) – Obese mice live 26% longer with a single protein overexpression [Medical Xpress], Justin

(39:41) – Feeding technique gives Scotland’s ground-nesting birds “breeding” room [Phys.org], Blair

(53:09) – Killer whales, kind gestures: Orcas offer food to humans in the wild [Phys.org], Blair

(58:43) – Position of flask on magnetic stirrers can drastically affect reproducibility of experiments [Chemistry World], Dr. Kiki

(1:09:43) – Long-held belief about shape of fish schools overturned—fish swim in 3D “ladder” formation, not flat diamonds [Phys.org], Blair Discussion of “The Rock”

(1:19:53) – Animals living at higher elevations found to have decreased sense of smell [Phys.org], Blair MOAR Science News —

(1:30:33) – Neurons duped into delivering mitochondria to cancer cells found fueling tumor spread [Medical Xpress], Justin

(1:40:13) – Neuroscientists remain steadfastly uncertain about how the brain encodes memory [Medical Xpress], Justin

(1:50:33) – Major climate change reports are removed from U.S. websites [PBS News], Justin

(1:56:43) – Triglycerides are an important fuel reserve for synapse function in the brain [Nature – Metabolism], Dr. Kiki

(2:01:04) – Living on the edge: the evolution of spatial cognition in food-caching chickadees [Philosophical Transactions Of The Royal Society], Dr. Kiki

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year we discussed Dead Humans, Fungal Future, Ant News, 12,000-year-old Comet Dust, Little Bird Big Memory, Dead Mammoths, Chimp Pharmacist, Lemur Divas, Bat Lab, Sleep Apnea, Brain Bath, Algorithmic Accusations, Robot Faces, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Add A Second, Cometary Sinkholes, Another Blowup, Neander-Human Hybrid!, Another DNA Base?, Tropical Wyoming?, Pew Pew Pew, Fruit Fly Sex, Invertebrate Self-Love?, The Sex Difference, Epigenetic Brain, Cats!, Babblers, And Much More!

