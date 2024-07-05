3 July, 2024 – Episode 976 – Free to Be Science-y

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:44:07 — 112.7MB)
What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
This Week: Dead Humans, Fungal Future, Ant News, 12,000-year-old Comet Dust, Little Bird Big Memory, Dead Mammoths, Chimp Pharmacist, Lemur Divas, Bat Lab, Sleep Apnea, Brain Bath, Algorithmic Accusations, Robot Faces, And Much More Science!
Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!
The future is uncertain and the end is always near
For some people…
For others, the future is a wide-open world of possibilities,
In a seemingly endless expanse of time.
What mindset you have,
Determines what the world will look like.
Feed your fears and they will fatten,
Feasting on your sense of ease,
Even when no danger is present.
Fill your brain with wisdom and knowledge,
A learning mindset.
And the world is a never-ending source,
of wonder and excitement.
While sharing the world with people of different mindsets
Can be challenging and illuminating
Keep in your mind the knowledge that.
No matter what the other mindsets are up to,
No matter what tomorrow brings,
Now is always the best time for.
This Week in Science!
Some quick science news!
Dead Humans
What was life like long ago?
Fungal future
Less fun than it sounds
Ant news
Ants give each other amputations, and ants hitch a ride in your car
Comet airburst evidence
From 12,800 years ago
Little Bird Big Memory
Which birds can remember what, where?
Dead Mammoths
Why DID the wooly mammoth go extinct?
Blair’s Animal Corner!
Chimp pharmacist
chimps use plants as medicine, and when tested, the plants do have medicinal powers
Lemur divas
singing lemurs give clues to how humans found music
What Science News Does Justin Have?
Colorado bat lab
Facing fear of science
Drug Therapy
For sleep apnea
Some Science stories with Kiki!
Brain Bath
Does bathing the neurons help keep them healthy?
Algorithmic Accusations
When are we more likely to accuse others of lying?
Robot Faces!
When will this stop being creepy?
