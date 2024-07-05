3 July, 2024 – Episode 976 – Free to Be Science-y

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Dead Humans, Fungal Future, Ant News, 12,000-year-old Comet Dust, Little Bird Big Memory, Dead Mammoths, Chimp Pharmacist, Lemur Divas, Bat Lab, Sleep Apnea, Brain Bath, Algorithmic Accusations, Robot Faces, And Much More Science!

Some quick science news!

Dead Humans

What was life like long ago?

Fungal future

Less fun than it sounds

Ant news

Ants give each other amputations, and ants hitch a ride in your car

Comet airburst evidence

From 12,800 years ago

Little Bird Big Memory

Which birds can remember what, where?

Dead Mammoths

Why DID the wooly mammoth go extinct?

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Chimp pharmacist

chimps use plants as medicine, and when tested, the plants do have medicinal powers

Lemur divas

singing lemurs give clues to how humans found music

What Science News Does Justin Have?

Colorado bat lab

Facing fear of science

Drug Therapy

For sleep apnea

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Brain Bath

Does bathing the neurons help keep them healthy?

Algorithmic Accusations

When are we more likely to accuse others of lying?

Robot Faces!

When will this stop being creepy?

Take a blast into the past…

