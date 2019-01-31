30 January, 2019 – Episode 706 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Interview w/ Dr. Rebecca Helm On Jellyfish, Eyes From Skies, Think And Say, Dating Old Man, Rising Tides, Artsy Bees, Mice-olation, Baby Talk, Sequencing Axolotl, Church Science, and Much More…

Want to listen to a particular story from the show? You can do that here. Just look for the time-code link in the description.

DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER!!!

The way it works is like this…

You have a question

You ask that question

Or more likely you google that question

And you get an answer

Sometimes that’s all it takes to satisfy a curiosity.

All it takes to acquire new knowledge

Other times the questions we ask lack sufficient grammar and past knowledge to be answered simply

Requiring more questions to be asked

On occasion the questions don’t even have answers yet

This is where the curious minded questions we come up with can take us in many directions

They can propel us out of ignorance

They can pull us towards knowledge

And perhaps most importantly of all

They can lead us to

This Week in Science

Coming Up Next!

Interview w/ Dr. Rebecca Helm, assistant professor at the University of North Carolina, Asheville, specializing in the evolution and development of jellyfish. She wrote an insightful article for The Atlantic that describes the neuston and its inhabitants. Follow her on Twitter for great ocean conservation and jellyfish information.

Fire Prediction

Looking down on the planet can help us look ahead.

Speaking Brains

Using neural network and Vocoder technology trained to recognize brain patterns related to listening to speech, scientists were able to create a brain to speech interface that can be understood about 75% of the time, which is better than anything else created to date.

Ancient hominid cave reveals more secrets of the past

Clarifying dates and relations.

Expected sea rise is… on the rise

seas may be rising faster than thought

This bee isn’t sure about your art

Bees have been shown to be able to discern art styles of two different artists after a short experiment. Does that mean all our art looks like flowers? Or do bees actually have an opinion on the fine arts?

Mice of a feather do or do not flock together, depending…

Socialized, or “friendly” mice group together quickly when regrouped in the lab, but those who were kept inside during their childhood did not play well with others. What’s more, if you mixed the two, the friendly mice were quite good at getting the quiet individuals to come out of their shell! Mice aren’t so different, are they? *squeak!*

Baby Talk

Babies who are exposed to two languages at home see early development of the attentional system, which underlies all of cognition, providing an explanation for how early language learning provides life-long benefits.

First the axolotl genome, then THE WORLD!

If anyone wanted to make an x-man, we might be one step closer. Oh, or heal spinal injuries and brains. That, too!

Church turns to…

science to save it from the natural world

