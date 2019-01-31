30 January, 2019 – Episode 706 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Interview w/ Dr. Rebecca Helm On Jellyfish, Eyes From Skies, Think And Say, Dating Old Man, Rising Tides, Artsy Bees, Mice-olation, Baby Talk, Sequencing Axolotl, Church Science
Interview w/ Dr. Rebecca Helm, assistant professor at the University of North Carolina, Asheville, specializing in the evolution and development of jellyfish. She wrote an insightful article for The Atlantic that describes the neuston and its inhabitants. Follow her on Twitter for great ocean conservation and jellyfish information.
This Week in What Has Science Done for me Lately?!?
Fire Prediction
Looking down on the planet can help us look ahead.
Speaking Brains
Using neural network and Vocoder technology trained to recognize brain patterns related to listening to speech, scientists were able to create a brain to speech interface that can be understood about 75% of the time, which is better than anything else created to date.
Ancient hominid cave reveals more secrets of the past
Clarifying dates and relations.
Expected sea rise is… on the rise
seas may be rising faster than thought
This bee isn’t sure about your art
Bees have been shown to be able to discern art styles of two different artists after a short experiment. Does that mean all our art looks like flowers? Or do bees actually have an opinion on the fine arts?
Mice of a feather do or do not flock together, depending…
Socialized, or “friendly” mice group together quickly when regrouped in the lab, but those who were kept inside during their childhood did not play well with others. What’s more, if you mixed the two, the friendly mice were quite good at getting the quiet individuals to come out of their shell! Mice aren’t so different, are they? *squeak!*
Baby Talk
Babies who are exposed to two languages at home see early development of the attentional system, which underlies all of cognition, providing an explanation for how early language learning provides life-long benefits.
First the axolotl genome, then THE WORLD!
If anyone wanted to make an x-man, we might be one step closer. Oh, or heal spinal injuries and brains. That, too!
Church turns to…
science to save it from the natural world
