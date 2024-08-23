21 August, 2024 – Episode 983 – Wow! How Do We Know That?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Not So Wow, Global Humidification, Dodo’s, Electron Excitement, Food Delivery, Humpback Whales, Spiders, Mammoths, Better Brain Movies, Building Memories, Photonic Consciousness, And Much More Science to Know!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Things are starting to feel just a little less weird,

Yes, the weirdness of the world hasn’t gone away.

There’s a war raging between a former superpower and Ukraine, a genocide taking place in Palestine.

Women in several US states continue to suffer from the rollback of their civil rights, a convicted criminal who helped roll back those rights is running for President of the United States for a 4th time.

Astronauts were sent to space without a return ticket.

The greatest threat to humanity continues to be talked about as if it isn’t already happening.

And in recent weeks, something has changed that has put the weirdness into perspective.

Not to get too political on a science podcast

But the current Democratic ticket for the executive branch just seems a whole lot more normal than anything they are up against and being a whole lot more normal is just what the world needs right now.

That and another episode of

This Week in Science!

Some quick science news!

Not So Wow?

Are astronomers getting closer to understanding the WOW signal?

Global Humidification

What’s better than global warming?

Were dodos slow and stupid??

Probably not, they’re just not around to defend themselves!

Electron Excitement

What did we learn about a cloud of electrons in physics class?

Who’s food is better?

Food delivery Vs. grocery delivery.

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Humpbacks use tools!

The question is, does a bubble count as a tool??

The most disturbing spider news to date

Weekend at Firefly’s with a grizzly twist.

What Science News Does Justin Have?

How did early Humans take down mammoths

To kill mammoths in the Ice Age, people used planted pikes, not throwing spears, researchers say

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Better Brain Movies

How can researchers improve how they image brain cells?

Building Memories

Who could have imagined that learning & memory is more complicated than we thought?

Many Copies?

Do different neurons store information differently?

Photonic Consciousness

Do quantum entangled photons make us conscious?

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like, how do we know what we know??)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

