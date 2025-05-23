21 May, 2025 – Episode 1016 – Do Dolphins Discuss Science?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: CRISPR, Government-Sanctioned Mass Extinction, Bugs in Space, Shrinking Clownfish, Bees Sleep, Dolphins Talk, Blocking Cell Death, Toothy Origins, and Much More Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

When lie after lie makes you question the sky,

And wonder what truth even is,

Remember to find the people

Who question themselves,

And don’t try to sell

You on certainty

Or their life-changing supplements.

Snake oil is greasy

And easily slips past the lips

Of the charlatans & cheats.

Remember to think about

The source of that link

Before clicking your way

Past the brink.

You hold the tools in your head

To parse the good from the bad.

And, when you need more,

Remember This Week in Science.



Quick Science News!

New & Improved CRISPR

What makes CRISPR even more useful? Maybe using another enzyme?

Redefining the ESA could mean mass extinction

By redefining the word “harm,” the Trump administration has eliminated key protections for endangered species and their habitats. The public has submitted 345758 comments.

Bugs In Space

What happens to bacteria from Earth when they go to space?

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Shrinking Clownfish

Does getting smaller help you respond to climate woes?

Bees sleep!

And their brains look just like ours! Well, kind of…

Dolphins Talk!

What do dolphin whistles mean?

Brainy stories with Kiki!

Blocking Cell Death

What happens when programmed cell death is stopped?

Toothy Origins

When did teeth get their start?

This Week in Science Questions!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year we discussed Shocking Stories, Solar Focus, Orange Rivers, Stress, Alzheimer’s Hope, Grasslands, Falcons, New Sixth Sense, Elephants, Neanderthal Dating, Bird Brains, Mouse Monogamy, LARPing, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed NASA Moonshot Research, Cere’s White Spots, Crazy Clouds, Artificial Neurons, Under-reporting People, Clean Up Man, Snake Orgies, Bat Beams, Anti Bac Babies, Chicken Snouts, Drugs For Cleverness, Chocolate Or Friend, And Much More!

