22 April, 2026 – Episode 1055 – What’s The Earth Worth?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Interview W/Sara Kobilka, Slowing Currents, Hard Freeze, It’s All Connected, Plant Lives, Cocaine Salmon, This Is New, Mars Stuff, and Much More Earth Science!

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Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Just how much is all this worth?

This planet of ours. This Earth?

In 1997, our global ecosystems were valued at just $33 trillion dollars annually.

give or take $17 trillion dollars.

At the same time, people globally were pumping out somewhere around $18 trillion,

or maybe $28 trillion,

or was it $31 trillion, as according to the WHO?

Later, in 2011, people profit was thought to be around $75 trillion,

while the planet was producing $125 trillion in benefits to people.

That number while shifting through time

decreases as environments are degraded by those activities

that push those profits ever higher.

How high can they get

lest we forget that our future is tied to this planet?

In 2024, nominal GDP was just $111 trillion.

Our population is nearly 8.3 billion.

There are so many reasons to value our planet,

Earth,

and to pay attention to This Week in Science!



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The Interview!

We’re starting the show off with an interview tonight.

Our guest, Sara Kobilka, is a Renaissance Woman and lifelong learner known for her multidisciplinary approach to both work and life. A self-identified multipotentialite and generalist, her career spans television news, nonprofit organizations, higher education, and entrepreneurship, giving her a uniquely broad and adaptable perspective.

Guided by values such as honesty, authenticity, curiosity, and mutual respect, Sara brings an interdisciplinary mindset to everything she does. Based in New York’s mid-Hudson Valley, she balances her professional pursuits with a vibrant personal life as a mother, wife, and enthusiast of gardening, fitness, wine, and theater.

This is a fun and fascinating Earth day interview you’ll want to listen to again and again!

Quick Science News!

Slowing Currents

Is our biggest climate disaster movie fear coming true?

Hard Freeze

Frost or Freeze? Why and when? Does how we talk about it matter?

It’s All Connected

Does the forest have an internet of sorts?

Plant Lives

Are plants really listening to the world around them?

Cocaine Salmon

What is all our cocaine doing to fish?

This Is New

Did we just find a new DNA replication process?

Mars Stuff

What do these organic molecules mean?

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This Week in Science Questions!

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed an Interview W/Natan Shahar, Carbon Capturing, Gator Biting, Fur Babies, Cow Burps, Climate Change Cost, Canceling Women Studies, Life in Spce, Deathbots, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Bad Bleaching Down Under, Earth Day Plus, Dutch Decisions, Moving Forward, Stinky Lemurs, Mice On Ice, Panamanian Primate, CRISPR Mushrooms, CRISPR Advances, Iron Eaters, Ant Rafts, Interview w/ Jess Pelaez from Blueprint Earth, And Much More!

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