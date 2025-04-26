23 April, 2025 – Episode 1012 – Can We Capture All The Carbon?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Interview W/Natan Shahar, Carbon Capturing, Gator Biting, Fur Babies, Cow Burps, Climate Change Cost, Canceling Women Studies, Life in Spce, Deathbots, And Much More Science!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

The end of research funding in America will bring about a golden age,

The likes of which we have not seen in the post-industrial era,

No longer will we waste money on unlocking the secrets of the universe,

The wanton fraud of innovation,

The political bias of technology,

The unholy hubris of the human genome,

The pure grift of therapeutics based on science ends now,

For America…

Science will, of course, continue elsewhere in the world…

As America returns to its golden age of… not doing science?

But fear not, America!

We will continue to bring you the latest science news,

from whatever country is doing it

Right here on

This Week in Science!

The Interview!

We want to welcome our guest, Natan Shahar, to TWIS. You can find him on his Standard Carbon website.

Natan Shahar is the Chief Strategy Officer and Founder of Standard Carbon’s Carbon Bridge technology. The development has the potential to allow fossil fuel use to become carbon neutral through CO2 emission capture & conversion back to fuel for storage. He has an MS in Environmental Engineering and believes in human innovation to solve the climate challenges facing us.

Dr. Kiki and Justin get all the interesting details from Natan in this interview you’ll want to listen to again and again!

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Why is this gator biting me??

Well, did you ask for it, Steve??

Is your dog really your fur baby?

New research suggests, not quite, but close.

Less Cow Burps for the win!

New cow feed could reduce methane output from cows. That is one way to fight heat-trapping gases!

Some Science stories with Justin!

The high cost of climate change

In USD

Canceling women studies

NIH guts its first and largest study centered on women

Some Quick stories with Kiki!

Will Webb Find Life?

Probably not.

Deathbots & Us

Will Deathbots change our understanding of life?

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions (Like, can we capture all the carbon??)! We will do our best to have answers!

Remember, everyone, we need you to write in with your questions!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Computerized CRISPR, Gut Microbiota, Lava Lakes!, Diabetes, Synthetic Living Cells, Chickadee Memory, Artificial Sweetener, Consciousness for All, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Etching For Energy, Placebo Yo!, Read Science, Mountain Man Microbes, Urban Bird-an, See-through Wings, Circadian Color, Interview w/ Scott Lewis re: #Hubble25, World Robot Domination, Girl Power, Neonics Not Nice, Twins Get Bit, Life Un-Remembered,And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

