24 September, 2025 – Episode 1031 – How to Pronounce Acetaminophen

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: It’s Ig Nobel Season!, Cats!, Fish, Extinct Herbivores, Magic Mushrooms, Plastic Brains, Astrocyte Conductors, Social Spiders, and Much More Science to Pronounce!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

They are playing politics with women’s health… again.

This time, it’s Tylenol, aka acetaminophen,

Paracetamol, if you happen to be on the European continent.

An announcement was made that was…

I’ll say it…

Not good.

Suggesting without evidence that Tylenol was causally linked to autism

This is what it is like to be led by the scientifically illiterate

But why?

Who will benefit from the FDA slapping frightening labels on harmless medicine?

Aside from the egos of a few who want to champion a cause without the skills to do so…

Such arrogance matched with power and a lack of knowledge

It is truly a dangerous combination

Likely to cause unnecessary suffering

Speaking of causing unnecessary suffering

It is time to administer another unregulated dose of

This Week in Science

Top Science Stories to Pronounce Week!

It’s IgNobel Season!

Who are the winners of the best, most curious science award this year?

Beware of cats!

Cat food warning

Territorial Fish

What turned fish lovers into fighters?

Bad Introductoin

Science says just don’t with the large herbivore intros.

Science Stories to Pronounce With Justin!

Magic Mushrooms

Times two!

Brainy Stories with Kiki!

Plastic Brains

How do polystyrene nanoparticles affect the brain?

Astrocyte Conductors

Is this really the first report of astrocytes contacting multiple synapses & neurons?

Social Spider Brains

Do social spiders have brains that are different from other spiders?

This Week in Science Questions!

Take a blast into the past…

