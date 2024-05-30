29 May, 2024 – Episode 972 – How Now Science Cow?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: NASA Psyche mission, Noise Cancelation, Indigenous Land Management, Forest Fires, Crows, Stick Insects, Cow Cuddling, Toddlers Love Robots, Dinosaur Brains, And Much More Science!

Some quick science news!

Thrusters To Psyche

NASA’s Psyche mission successfully turned on its thrusters for an ionic blue burn to Mars for a slingshot and then onward to the Asteroid Belt.

From A Distance

What is the next big leap in noise-canceling headphone technology? Stalking. Stalking & spying.

Indigenous people know how to manage land!

go figure!

Can We Stop Forest Fires?

Maybe? But, only if we reduce atmospheric CO2 and air pollution at the same time.

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Crows Count Caws!

Their first call sounds distinct depending on how many they plan to call

Parthenogenetic stick insects can’t let maleness go.

At least in their genes

Cow Cuddling

It’s a thing, and it’s good for you.

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Toddlers Love Robots

Who do the kids trust more: humans or robots? Robots!

Dinosaur Brains & IQ

Why do we have to keep dunking on the poor T. rex?

