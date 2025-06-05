4 June, 2025 – Episode 1017 – Just Banging Rocks on Trees

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Science State, Frogs, Light Limits, Trash Parrot Update, A Tiny Violin, Baboons and Rocks, Birds Flying Far North, Garbage Gull, Making Myelin, Mouth Tape, and Much More Science!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full unedited episode of our podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Don’t let your confidence waver

Although this bump in the road

Looks like a monstrous Cane toad

This moment can be ours

Should we meet it.

And, if you despair,

Remember, we’re always here

at This Week in Science

coming up next…



Quick Science News!

Science State

What is the future of American science?

One Man’s Water Tank

Is another frog’s watering hole

Light Limits?

Have we almost reached the limits of optical measurement?

Trash Parrot

Update

A Tiny Violin

Of course, physicists have created the “world’s smallest violin”, but why?

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER POWER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE, CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

HELP TWIS GROW! GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Support us on Patreon!

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Pair up and Share

In the baboon world is no joke

Even Birds Can’t fly far Enough North for the Summer

Climate change is moving too swiftly for even birds to escape, so how do you think turtles and trees feel??

Kiki was going to talk about this last week

So we’ll talk about it now!

Support us on Patreon!

Rocking stories with Kiki!

Garbage Gull

Are gulls using garbage trucks to get around now?

Making Myelin

Why is myelin production lost in Multiple Sclerosis?

Say No To Mouth Tape

Why do people insist on doing things they see on the internet?

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions (Like, Are We Just Banging Rocks on Trees??)! We will do our best to have answers!

Remember, everyone, we need you to write in with your questions!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Support us on Patreon!

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year we discussed Space Success, H5N2, Toxo Trojan, Restoring Hearing, Water, Sponges, Policing Problems, AI Pathology, Menstruation Brain, Roman Bathing, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Drain Holes In Brains, Epigenetic Evidence, Evolution News, Rough Rubbers, Local Burning, Fruit Fly Clocks, Bluffing Birdies, Yawning Budgies, Sonic Screw Driver, Fake Chocolate News, Pluto’s Moon, Robo-Cheetah Jumps!, Oversexy Extinction Risk, Pillbugs, Kitties, And Much More!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!