4 November, 2026 – Episode 1082 – A Blue Wave for Science?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Election Science Hopes, Daylight Savings, Dino News, Pulsing Power Problems, Moth Genitals, Shark FINgerprints, Fat Brains, and Much More Science!

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What does one do with a generational event?

So many firsts, it’s hard to count.

First Gen Z Congressperson from Colorado.

First Hispanic female governor in Texas.

First time there has been more than ONE

black governor of any state at the same time.

First black female governor in Georgia.

Georgia, run by powerful black women.

One of whom is a PhD scientist…



Multiple red states flipping blue.

Not just federally, but at home, too.

What are these newly elected leaders to do?

Can the damage of the past two years be undone in the same amount of time?



Will we see our scientific agencies not only flush with funding,

but also delivering the funds to scientists (and states) across the country?



Will we see the fruits of bipartisan work

be harvested for the full benefit of our nation?



Will we see investigations into the processes

that brought science in the US to a shocking halt?



How many years will be spent not just righting wrongs,

but closing loopholes that devastated US funded R&D?

Is this yet another act in the long-running play of our democracy?

Or is this the advent of a seachange

in the form of a youth, black, & hispanic-led

Blue Wave?



We don’t know the answers yet,

but we do have science to discuss

here on This Week in Science.



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Quick Science News!

Election Science Hopes

This election wasn’t about science. But, the results could help repair the field sooner than expected.

Permanent DST is bad

For the kids!!

Dino News

Blood and fruit? Sounds delicious.

Pulsing Power Problems

Time to reset those UPCs.

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Blair’s Animal Corner!

Moth genitals for defense

Hawkmoths have evolved loud genitals several times to protect them from… bats?

Shark FINgerprints

How do you count sharks? Very carefully!

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Science Stories with Kiki!

Fat Brains

Is a high-fat diet necessarily bad for the brain?

Non-reproducible

Parallel studies present an interesting and unique approach to studying psychotropic drugs.

This Week in Science Questions!

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year, we discussed Interview with Virginia Gewin, Scientific Destruction, AI Wildlife, Recreating People, Baby T. Rex, Crab Homes, Biggest Web, Antibiotic Brain Health, Memory, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS discussed Tilted Moon, Interview w/ National Aquarium Conservation Director, Cosmic Pasta, New NASA Nose, Interview w/ NASA Goddard Director of Office of Education, Climate Changes Prey, Underwater Nanotech, Whale Song Waves, Interview w/ beatboxer Shodekeh, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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