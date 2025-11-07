5 November, 2025 – Episode 1036 – The Verifiable Science Show

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Interview with Virginia Gewin, Scientific Destruction, AI Wildlife, Recreating People, Baby T. Rex, Crab Homes, Biggest Web, Antibiotic Brain Health, Memory, And Much More Science!

Quick Science News!

AI Wildlife Videos are hurting you

And me, and conservation in general.

Recreating People

Agentic AI researchers basically showed that Agentic AI is bad for social media & the future of humanity.

No More Baby T. Rex

Have scientists come to a conclusion in the “juvenile T. rex or new species debate” that has had paleontologists dueling for years?

The Interview!

We want to welcome our guest, Virginia Gewin. She is an independent science journalist writing about climate change, food security, agriculture, and land use.

Virginia Gewin was raised in Alabama and is now based in the Pacific Northwest. She writes about how humans are reshaping the environment, from climate change to biodiversity loss, and the efforts to preserve nature. Her work, often focused on agriculture, food security, and land use, has appeared in Nature, Scientific American, The Atlantic, Bloomberg, bioGraphic, and many others. A 2023 Nova Media Fellow, she is reporting on emerging pollutants such as microplastics, toxic algal blooms, and wildfires.

Previously, as a 2021 MIT Knight Science Journalism Fellow, she investigated dust and environmental change across the American West, later expanding that work with a USC Annenberg grant to examine the health impacts of toxic dust from the Salton Sea. Her bioGraphic story “Raising Nature on Florida Ranches” won the 2021 Northwest Science Writers Association’s Best of the Northwest Science Writing award. She has also received grants from the Alicia Patterson Foundation, FERN, SEJ, and others. Across her reporting, she explores the importance of diversity in food, land, and science itself.

Dr. Kiki and Blair dig in with Virginia Gewin in this interesting interview you’ll want to listen to again and again!

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Anemone

Provides stylish homes for crabs

Biggest web…

Ever??

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Antibiotic For Brain Health?

Does doxycycline have an anti-inflammatory effect on neurons that reduces schizophrenia risk?

A Face For Memory

What is the “enfacement illusion,” and how can it help you remember your childhood better?

This Week in Science Questions!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed CO2, Dark Matter, Infection Diagnosis, Stem Cells, Breast Cancer, The UN, Bored People, Depression Help, Nervous System Work Out, Tired & Angry, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Antarctica Is Doomed, Antarctica Is Fine, Vampiric Microbes, Social Anti-Matter, Popeye Quack frog Sex, Cowbirds Get Out, Oxytocin Social, Dopamine Damage, New World Pompeii, Dating Mass Extinction, Viral Skin, How To Astronaut, Redaction, Sex Change Tree, Poop For Power, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

