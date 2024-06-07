5 June, 2024 – Episode 973 – Take a Healthy Science Bath

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Space Success, H5N2, Toxo Trojan, Restoring Hearing, Water, Sponges, Policing Problems, AI Pathology, Menstruation Brain, Roman Bathing, And Much More Science!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

We live in an ever-changing world, innovation is constantly reinventing society.

It’s why things that once were common, are now rare like phone booths, phone books, and the Rolodex. Like typewriters, telegraphs, and carbon transfer paper.

It’s why your hardware store doesn’t carry a wide assortment of stone tools, it’s why traveling from Europe to America takes hours and not months, it’s why you see so few want ads for cart and buggy drivers. It’s why fireplaces need self-starting logs, it’s why CD players aren’t options in cars, it’s why nobody has a loose coin jar anymore.

Change!

Has been taking place since before you were born and will continue long after you hear these words.

Knowing this, that change is inevitable, the question is; what kind of change do we want to see? And what sorts of change do we wish to avoid? and how long must we wait for another episode of…

Is This Week In Science!

Some quick science news!

Space Success

Starliner finally launched with two astronauts! What now?

China’s still on the dark side of the moon. So, what?

H5N2

First confirmed human case of infection with H5N2 virus

Toxo Trojan

Is there another threat lurking inside of Toxoplasma gondii?

Restoring Hearing

Restoring hearing to children born deaf

Water Is Life

How far back could freshwater have been available for life to evolve?

Sponge Life

It’s really hard to find evidence of soft things in the fossil record.

What News Does Justin have?

Policing Problems

Specifically in Chicago

AI pathology

AI detecting breast cancer

Some Quick Science stories with Kiki!

Menstruation Brain

Does an individual’s performance change throughout the menstrual cycle?

Roman Bathing

Were the healing powers of the ancient Roman baths in Bath actually true?

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like, what is a healthy science bath?)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Take a blast into the past…

