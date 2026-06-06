5 June, 2026 – Episode 1061 – Science Needs You!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: New Science Rules, Mosquitoes, Bad Food, Bad Gut, Wild Pigs, Pigeon Hypotheses, Bower Bird Bonanza, Octopus Mirror Attack, and Much More Science!

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Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

The proposal has been submitted.

So many hours we thought it through.

We understand it might not land,

and although our aims were true.

Yet, an itch won’t let me rest.

Even though we tried our best

to explain the idea,

the methods, and evaluative schemes,

it’s possible our words won’t screen.

Did we mention diversity?

Or was it all American citizenry?

We’re blessed, I guess to not study sex,

but rather the homogeneity of science-ness.

And what if we win an award?

What will happen then?

Will the money come through?

Will the effort be allowed to pursue

all the things it wants to do?

Or, will this dream be pulled down the drain?

We propose you listen to This Week in Science.



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Quick Science News!

New Rules For Science?

Let’s hope not.

Are you training mosquitoes to bite you?

DEET may no longer be the silver bullet for insect bites

Bad Food Quality

What makes ultraprocessed foods so bad? A new study suggests that it’s not the food part that’s to blame.

Bad Gut Sequencing

A survey of gut cell genomes has discovered very important differences.

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Blair’s Animal Corner!

When wild pigs aren’t a pain

They might as well fly while they are at it!

The latest in pigeon hypotheses

IT’S THEIR LIVER!!

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Science with Kiki!

Bower Bird Bonanza

What kind of decorations do Bower birds like best? Definitely the shiny stuff made by people.

Octopus Mirror Attack

Octopodes can learn how mirrors work and use them to attack prey. Enough said.

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Science State, Frogs, Light Limits, Trash Parrot Update, A Tiny Violin, Baboons and Rocks, Birds Flying Far North, Garbage Gull, Making Myelin, Mouth Tape, and Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS discussed Don’t Fear Your Phone, Virus Battles Cancer, Global Spin Marketing, To Catch A Cheater, Amphipod Claws, Interview w/ Sean Carroll about The Big Picture, Dancing Insect Hairs, Life From Comets, Of Peppered Moths And Butterfly Wings, Pot News, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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