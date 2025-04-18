16 April, 2025 – Episode 1011 – You Can’t Trust This

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Scalable Meat, Marriage, Gorillas, Crpws, Gowanus Canal, Fiddler Crabs, Bird Song, Cats, Healthcare, Sensory, and Much More Science you can trust!

Check out the full unedited episode of our podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

A university that has been operating in the United States since before there was a United States just lost billions of dollars in government funding.

Much of it was heading to fund ongoing scientific research

Including cancer and genetic therapies for a host of diseases.

All because Harvard refused to give in to political demands

The retaliation has not stopped there, as the government is now attempting to revoke the university’s tax-exempt status and bar it from hosting international students.

If these actions against higher education seem alarming,

Keep in mind the many institutions that have already allowed the government to take control to dictate how they educate and who they educate.

There are of course more cruel injustices being committed currently

By an administration that seems to mean and rueful of the American dream

Defunding, deporting, imprisoning and defying all that America stands for…

But Harvard stood up

For themselves, for their students, and for…

This Week in Science

Trust TWIS with this week’s science news!

Scalable Meat

What’s been holding lab-grown meat back???

1/2 of marriages end in divorce

The other half end in death

Gorillas love truffles!

And they don’t care that truffle fries are played out, Karen!

Shapely Crows

Crows can count, but can they do geometry?

Oh,

Gowanus Canal is teeming with extremophiles.

Trust In Science

Why don’t conservative Americans trust science, and AI avatars help?

Blair’s Animal Corner!

When a fiddler crab tells you how big they are, you believe him!

The size and weight of their claw completely change the sound of hitting the sand, so the ladies really can tell.

Bird song is different depending on personality

So no, I can’t do it with more feeling!

Some Science stories with Justin!

Where do cats come from?

The complex origin story of domestic cats

How not to run healthcare

Preventable pregnancy deaths

Science stories you can trust with Kiki!

Touchy Feely

How does the sense of touch differ in people with autism?

It’s TWIS Mail Bag Time! ?

TWIS Minion MiLady Carol from Australia writes in about freezing Avocados in Australia, TWIS Minion Beth was inspired by Blair’s Animal Corner story in Eps. 983 about orb weaver spiders catching fireflies, and Matthew thanks us for the mention of the Ship of Theseus philosophical parable.

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like; who can we trust?)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year we discussed Bright Burst, Blackholes, Genetic Material, Neanderthal Woodshop, Gamer Games, Asteroid Games, Human Evolution, Going Ape, Bacterial Vampires, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Psychological Shakespeare, Sick Ant Hours, The Sick Sight, Super Hippos!, T-Rex Cannibalism, End Of The World, Better Fatty Brains, Whale Trail, Super Novelty Trick, Nicotine Alcoholics, Strong Ass Acetaminophen, Terror Bird Talk, Game On, And Much More

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we pronounce each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

