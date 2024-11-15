13 November, 2024 – Episode 993 – Science Is Better When Done Together

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: CO2, Dark Matter, Infection Diagnosis, Stem Cells, Breast Cancer, The UN, Bored People, Depression Help, Nervous System Work Out, Tired & Angry, And Much More Science!

There is something disruptive taking place in science.

Something that is already altering the pace of research.

New predictive models for protein structures are turning months of research into just hours.

Whole genome analyzers that can identify single nucleotide variants in just minutes. Gene therapies that rewrite faulty human code, stem cell treatments that reverse the effects of aging, diseases once untreatable becoming manageable, and the manageable ones becoming cured.

Our understanding of everything is being disrupted by more and more knowledge.

Better knowledge, better tools, better medicine, better life.

But there is one thing that is unfortunately not getting

One thing upon which we cannot improve.

One unchanging fact that no matter how we might try, continues to remain the same.

Despite all of our knowledge, we still want more This Week in Science!

Some quick science news!

What To Do With CO2?

What advancement is being made in dealing with CO2?

New research challenges dark matter theory

It’s actually an old idea

One Test To Rule

Have researchers finally created the one test to diagnose any infection?

Stem Cells

Restore vision in humans!

What Science News Does Justin Have?

Sistine Chapel Cancer

Breast cancer in the in the fresco

The UN

Is it bullsh#it?

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Bored People

If the old adage that bored people are boring people is true, why are so many more people bored now than ever before?

Depression Help

How exactly does low-dose ketamine therapy work so quickly to alleviate depressive symptoms?

Work Your Connections

How does working out influence the nervous system?

Tired & Angry

If you want to be more thoughtful, why does rest matter?

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Engineered Yeast, Satellite Viruses, No Body Just Head, Rhombot, Humans vs. Robots, Cosmic Interview W/Alan Boyle, Cat Evolution, Cat Stink, Aging & Cat Poo, Science Questions, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Mind-Controlled Mice, Philae Has Landed, Really Old Genes, Electronic Tongue, Knights Of the Feather, It’s Bat-otage!, Lung Regeneration, Twisted Light, Koala Clamydia, Testicular Prominence, Beat Deafness, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

