03 February, 2016 – Episode 552 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Interview w/ Daniel Hummer re: The Carbon Mineral Challenge, CRISPR Alert!, Giving Babies Cooties, Let’s Go Renewable!, Not Peak Ocean, Safer X-Rays, Corvids-R-Smart, Disruptive Climate, Chubby Kitchens, And Much More!

CRISPR Alert!

A British scientist has been given governmental permission to edit genes in human blastocycsts in order to study genetic control of human development.

Giving Babies Cooties

Researchers smeared babies delivered by C-section with vaginal secretions from their moms. When compared to the microbiomes of vaginally-delivered babies, the C-section microbiomes appeared almost normal. This suggests a proof of concept that could be fine-tuned for use in hospitals.

Let’s Go Renewable!

A recent analysis suggests that the US could massively reduce its CO2 emissions in just 15 years by improving energy transmission and expanding renewables.

Not at Peak Ocean… yet

North Atlantic doubles carbon intake

It’s OK, Superman won’t give you cancer…

X-Rays are safer than you think.

Interview w/ Dr. Daniel Hummer



Did you know that we are missing some minerals? 145 carbon minerals to be exact, and the Deep Carbon Observatory is challenging amateur and professional rock-hounds alike to search for them. Dan Hummer is with us tonight to talk about this Carbon Mineral Challenge…

This week in Corvids R Smart!

Ravens can sense when the opportunity for spying is available, whether or not there is another bird present. This brings consciousness in birds to a whole new level. You may never watch Hitchcock the same again!

Changing Climate, Changing Animal World

Disrupting bird nest rituals

Spreading diseases year-round to your pets

Out With Old

Using a drug to induce the removal of senescent cells in mice expanded that mouse lifespans by 35%. The next question is whether the method will work in humans.

Newest Diet Trick?

Clean your kitchen! A cluttered kitchen could make you fat!

