05 October, 2022 – Episode 895 – Who Teaches You Science?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:56:44 — 74.9MB)
Subscribe: Google Podcasts | RSS | More
What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
This Week: 2022 Nobel Prizes, Whale Shark Hunt, Scientist Redundancy, Life Energy Origins, Dinosaur-killing asteroid, Fungal Cancers, Banana Beer, Safe Far LEDs, Chimps & Gorillas, Bird Life, It’s Fat Bear Week!, California’s Painted Ladies, New Electrodes!, What Is Consciousness?, And Much More Science!
Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.
And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!
Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!
As Florida recovers from a destructive hurricane the conversation about climate change hangs in the air.
Like a wispy cloud of foreboding barely noticeable in the aftermath of a massive storm.
And it is mostly being ignored by media and politicians and even by people directly affected by the damage but there are questions that need to be answered…
Is climate change to blame? If so to what degree? And can we do anything about it?
We know Florida will be hit again, we know it wasn’t prepared this time. Lack of water, lack of emergency power, substandard building codes, and a lack of evacuation support and we know more people will die as a result of future storms should the devastated areas even be rebuilt?
If so, should they be built to withstand hurricane winds, flying debris, and severe flooding?
Ultimately it will be up to Floridians to decide.
In a state that is in political denial of climate change and its implications for increased hurricane precipitation, sea level rise, and storm intensity they will likely repeat the same man-made disaster we saw this past week.
Meanwhile, the greater man-made disaster looms as climate change threatens to make Floridians of us all.
But for those of us looking to overcome our inner Floridians, there is hope!
Climate can be predicted, mitigation can be achieved!
And all we need to ride out the storms of the future is a good supply of This Week in Science!
Some quick science news!
2022 Nobel Prizes
The Nobel Prizes are being announced this week, and the recipients for Chemistry are Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless “for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry”; for Physics are Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for demonstrating the potential to investigate and control particles that are in entangled states & pioneering quantum information science; and in Physiology & Medicine is Svante Pääbo for sequencing the genome of the Neanderthal, an extinct relative of present-day humans, discovering a previously unknown hominin, Denisova, and finding that gene transfer had occurred from these now extinct hominins to Homo sapiens following the migration out of Africa.
Whale Shark Hunt
Orcas observed hunting Great White Sharks in the wild.
Scientists may rule themselves redundant via AI
AI can identify whale calls better than people. What now?longer vacation?
Dinosaur-killing asteroid
Did the dinosaurs drown?
Fungal Cancers?
Two papers out this week in Cell found various fungal families in cancerous tumors throughout diverse tisues.
Banana Beer?
Why would microbiologists want to make beer taste like banana?
IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE
Preparing for the future!
Safe Far LEDs
Have Japanese researchers at RIKEN developed far-LED lights that are safe for humans, but still deadly for microbes?
Do you have COVID-19-related questions? Or questions on how to prepare for future viruses? Let us know!
HELP TWIS GROW! GET A FRIEND TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!
It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!
Chimps and gorillas hang out!
While we know the species cohabitate, new research shows individuals interact repeatedly and potentially collaborate.
Birds can’t quite bounce back after climate change
Red kites feel drought from childhood throughout their lifetimes. Bad news for incoming climate change
Support us on Patreon!
What science news does Justin have?
California’s painted ladies
“One must have sunshine, freedom, and a little flower.”
Svante Pääbo Nobel Prize
“Allow us to understand what makes humans humans”
OH, AND, DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!
Some Science stories with Dr. Kiki!
New Electrodes!
Will smaller, more customizable electrode arrays revolutionize the brain-computer interface?
What Is Consciousness?
Is it just really fast memory?
Support us on Patreon!
Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!
WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!
Do you have questions that you want us to answer (like, who can teach you science?)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!
Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!
Take a blast to the past…
What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Nobel Prizes!, Fat Bears, Stressed Solitude, No Spider Medicine?, Old Bears, Error Correction, COVID Update!, Worm Milk, Cold Women, Ancient Jaw, Just Good News, Brain Implant Success, Constipation Memory, And Much More!
This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Babies From Scratch, Dino Talk, Sneaky Banker Squirrels, Homeland Security Tech, Vitamin D Update, Neanderthal Dating Habits, TWIWRD, Some Quick News, And Much More! Take a blast to the past with TWIS!