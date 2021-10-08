06 October, 2021 – Episode 845 – Who Are the Science Prize Winners?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Nobel Prizes!, Fat Bears, Stressed Solitude, No Spider Medicine?, Old Bears, Error Correction, COVID Update!, Worm Milk, Cold Women, Ancient Jaw, Just Good News, Brain Implant Success, Constipation Memory, And Much More…

Become a Patron!

Check out the full episode of our science podcast on YouTube. You can do that here.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! You’re looking for science podcasts on iTunes, science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science…

MAKE SURE TO ORDER YOUR 2022 TWIS BLAIR’S ANIMAL CORNER CALENDAR! CLICK THE TOAD!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Because of information that has recently come to light

The program you are about to hear has been removed of all algorithms.

While occasional audience members have reported no direct ill effects,

artificial intelligence has been used on the show

to direct users towards interesting and informative information.

Frequent consumers of our content have reported an increased appetite

for intellectual pursuits in their daily lives that

cannot always be consolidated with the grim reality of living in a society

that is mostly devoid of such engagements in their daily lives.

As difficult as it is to say…

We fully admit that have intentionally used our algorithms to get you to interact with our content.

And, we further acknowledge that we knew it was very likely to give you

the unrealistic expectation that interest and excitement about science was universal,

and that it painted an unachievable goal of intelligent conversations with your fellow human.

And we’re sorry.

Actually that was easier to say than I thought…

Just said the words and there they were.

Now that that’s over…

remember to like, comment, subscribe and get on the Patreon train because it’s

This Week in Science,

Coming Up Next…

Let’s start with some quick science news

Nobel Prizes!

As we do every year, it is time to celebrate the old white men of science! Oh, right… celebrate the scientists who have stood on the backs of others while erasing the influence of many… oh, still not right? Well, we celebrate the big achievements in science that have changed the way we look at the world around us.

Fat bear week winner

It’s not just the fattest, but the laziest!

Stressed individuals prefer solitude

Is this surprising?

No Spider Medicine?

Researchers have found no evidence to support the myths that spider webs having healing powers.

16 million year old tardigrades found

Everyone needs to inspect their amber!

Error Correction

Quantum qubits get more accurate!

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE.

Want a COVID Update?

Molnupiravir

How does this antiviral work?

No Serious Sides

The COVID-19 mRNA vaccines have no serious side-effects.

Mouse Myocarditis

Is it the veins?

Do you have COVID-19 related questions? Let us know!

OH, AND, HELP TWIS GROW! GET A FRIEND TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner?

Worm mother’s milk themselves to death

Which part makes you uncomfortable? All of it?

Women are always cold

Especially bats and birds!

Support us on Patreon!

What science news does Justin have?

Ancient Jaw

Found in the floor of a cave, could it lead to new understanding of humans?

Just Good News

But, is it really good news that Americans are getting less healthcare for higher cost?

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Let’s finish strong with science from Dr. Kiki!

Great News

WHO green-lights malaria vaccine in Africa.

Brain Implant Success Story

A woman with severe depression was treated successfully using deep brain stimulation targeted at interrupting intrusive negative thoughts.

Treating Memory & Constipation

Researchers are investigating a drug for constipation as a possible treatment for cognitive impairment & memory improvement.

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!

What were we discussing at this time last year? Listen to our episode that was full of science news about squid bot, fake turtle eggs, anxiety, and of course the 2020 Nobel Prize awards. Listen to the show!

This one from 2011 included a report of the IgNobel Awards and science news about memory, make-up & likeability, LUCA – the first organelle, how fish got legs, and much more. Check it out!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we bring you each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!