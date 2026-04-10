08 April, 2026 – Episode 1053 – To The Moon, Artemis!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Guest Host Brian Dunning, Humans Around the Moon, Faster Than Light, Localizing Carbon, Voorhies Law?, Mouse Aging is FTL, ADHD MGMT, Forced Decisions, Cognitive Surrender, and Much More Science!

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Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

You might be one who thought we’d never go back.

You might be one who thought that never in your lifetime would human eyes see the side of the moon that we never see from here.

You in your lifetime may never have thunk that politics and money and all of our priorities would take humankind back to the moon.

And yet, here we are, a rocket did not explode. Everything worked. Humans are on their way home.

We’ve named A Canyon, a crater, after a deceased wife. We have seen things and done things now that have not been done in some 50-odd years.

We made a return at the same time that terrible, chaotic, destructive decisions are being made.

It’s not because those terrible, destructive decision makers are responsible.

It’s because of planning and foresight, and all the people who came together to build something that would work something for humankind.

And if you want to talk about things like this, make sure you’re here with us every week on This Week in Science!

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Quick Science News!

Humans Around the Moon

Are you listening to the lunar wake-up playlist?

Faster Than Light

But, is it really?

Localizing Carbon

Why are we even still debating this?

Voorhies Law?

Does this really make sense? Or, only in horror movies?

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Science with Kiki!

Mouse Aging is FTL

Where do I sign up to be a mouse?

ADHD MGMT

Don’t just aerobicize; make it fun!

Forced Decisions

Are you really deciding? Or, does your brain already know?

Cognitive Surrender

Don’t do it.

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Not Dire Wolves, Miso & Moonglass, Bad Dogs, Mouse Brains & Human Intelligence, Inflammation & Behavior, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS discussed More Info From LIGO, Not So Fast, Not Star Stuff, Not Scottish Deer, Fiddler Poker Crabs, Agro Salmon, Cyborg DNA?, Getchyer Veggie Genes!, Bouncy Metal Glass, Juice Those Cells, Nightmare Juice, Few Human Cuckoos, Do Robots Turn You On?, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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