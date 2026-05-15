13 May, 2026 – Episode 1058 – Unicorns Are Real

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Interview w/Alaina Levine, Science Unicorns, Cancer Gone, Carnivorous Plants, Outdoor Cats, Carnivorous Rice, Gluca Gone, Insect Pain, Wings, Sleepy Time, and Much More!

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Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Disclaimer Disclaimer Disclaimer

Hantavirus has reared its head,

but do not fear its reported spread.

The Noro is another beast.

Not much to do.

Just wash your hands

and brush your teeth.

Will Legionnaires be next?

In this cruise ship hall of fame?

And truly, who is to blame?

Certainly not you

Who buys your berths

and then complain

about the heat

as you dine on crab

and sleep like sardines.

We’ll definitely have thoughts here on

This Week in Science.



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The Interview!

We’re starting the show off with an interview tonight.

Our guest, Alaina Levine is an international professional speaker, award-winning entrepreneur, STEM career coach and consultant, TEDx speaker, science journalist, and corporate comedian. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

Her newest book, the forthcoming Your Unicorn Career, named after her successful column in Science, empowers anyone to create a customized career that honors your authenticity and values; allows you to define impact and success in a meaningful and personal way; and use skills and solve problems that bring you joy. Her first book, Networking for Nerds (Wiley, 2015), beat out Einstein (really!) for the honor of being named a Top 5 Book of 2015 by Physics Today.

As President of Quantum Success Solutions, LLC, Alaina is a prolific speaker and writer on career development and professional advancement for STEM Nerds (engineers, scientists, and technical leaders) and Word Nerds (journalists, communicators, writers, and PR Professionals).

Craft Your Unicorn Career.

This is a fun and fascinating interview you’ll want to listen to again and again!

Quick Science News!

Your Cancer Gone

Does this method really promise treatment for more than the most dire cases?

Carnivorous plants and wasps – strange bedfellows indeed

It would appear that even though pitcher plants will eat wasps, the wasps get their air supply from the pitcher, too. Is this mutualism and not predation?

Iron Space Rain

How does Earth happen to have so much Iron-60, the kind that comes from big stellar explosions?

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Blair’s Animal Corner

Outdoor cats are teeming with disease

Or at least carry as much as a feral cat, despite having a home to come home to…

Carnivorous rice

Rice plants and Venus flytraps share something in common

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More Science with Kiki!

Gluca Gone

How do GLP-1 drugs lead to weight loss?

Insect Pain

How do we know that insects feel pain? We test it!

Gives You Wings

Why are VR researchers making people flap their arms?

Sleepy Time

How much sleep do you get? Is it in the sleep sweet spot?

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Knowledge, & Power, Forever Chemicals, AI Exaggeration, Internal Inference, Prey Trapping, Labile Language, Librarians Saving Democracy, and Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS Kepler Finds More Planets!, Martian Oxygen???, Earth’s Thin Atmosphere, Oldest Axe Ever, Loud Moths, Interview w/ Josiah Zayner re: Microbiome Transplantation, Lizard Tail Tales, Deadly Reptiles, Conservation By Kids, Sea Star Resurgence?, Memory Genes, Sleep Science, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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