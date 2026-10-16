14 October, 2026 – Episode 1079 – More Fun Than Fossilized Feces

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Climate Change, Bee Stingers, Quantum Correction, Old Dogs, Artificial Reef Sound, Sea Spiders, Elephant Fall, Cephalopod Brains, Schizo Guts, and Much More Fossilized Fun!

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Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

We ask that you listen carefully,

and think about what you hear on this show.

You will not be tested explicitly,

but information learned from this program

might enable evidence-based decision-making

if applied to situations properly.

Remain curious.

Ask further questions.

Never assume one source is enough.

However, we are glad you’ve chosen to be here for

This Week in Science.



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Quick Science News!

Climate Change Keeps Changing

The bad news is that global climate is heating more rapidly, glacial melt is really going to contribute to sea level rise, and the cattle industry knew how cow methane impacted things back in the 80’s. But, the good news is that sustainable energy technologies are advancing rapidly along with their adoption, and we’re close to reaching global land conservation targets..

First Line Defense

Are hospitals slacking where it might matter most?

Bee stingers are a marvel of nature

but that doesn’t make it hurt less!

Quantum Correction

Will self-imposed error correction finally bring us useful quantum computers?

Old Dogs

Do large dogs really age more quickly than smaller dogs?

Artificial reef sounds for the win!

More than the reefs themselves, sounds of a healthy reef could help one in need!

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Blair’s Animal Corner!

Glow in the dark

Sea Spiders

A dead elephant still never forgets

Elephants continue to shape and alter the landscape, even after death.

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Science Stories with Kiki!

Cephalopod Brains!

How are they so different?

Schizo Guts

Immune system effects starting in the gut could influence brain disorders like schizophrenia.

This Week in Science Questions!

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year, we discussed Nobel Prize Time, Tired Blood, Cheesy Spider Feet, What Are You Eating?, Connected States, Intersex spider found, Leafcutter Ants, Dolphin Alzheimers, ChatGPMouseBrain, Nanoparticles, and Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS discussed Interview on Libraries & STREAM, Nation-Space, Water On ProximaB, In Search Of, Space Brain, Hard-Working Ladies, Male Spider Martyrs, Supply And Demand, Mind-Reading Apes, Wild Wolbachia, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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