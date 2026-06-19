17 June, 2026 – Episode 1063 – The Ladies Want Smarts

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: The Underground, Climate Change Survey, Forever? Chemicals, Blood Thinning, Dead Whales, Zebra Finch, Scared Pregnant Mice, Contagious Fear, Sneaky Spiders, Knee Pain, Bird Brains, Gamer Critics, and Much More Science Smarts!

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Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

A non-injection universal COVID vaccine might be on the way.

HPV vaccination keeps cervical cancer at bay

(along with all sorts of other nasties)

so protect your sons and daughters today.

Without routine vaccination,

we run the risk of running natural experiments on ourselves.

What do we think we will learn by discarding the evidence of decades past?

We know once upon a time,

many of us died or were damaged by diseases that ravaged.

We created vaccines to control those demons,

but nuance to treatment came with costs of their own.

So many lessons learned over so many years.

Of course, we still can’t target our targets perfectly.

There are so many parameters to consider.

But, is starting over really what we need to remember

that we already have the technology and know-how

and This Week in Science.



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Quick Science News!

The Underground

Just how much of our Earth is connected by underground fungal networks in the soil?

Latest survey of americans on climate change

results are simultaneously surprising and not…

Forever Or For Now?

Can we figure out how to get rid of forever chemicals?

Blood Thinning You Can Love

What does a new source for heparin mean???

Dead Whales

Where are they?

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Blair’s Animal Corner!

Zebra Finch calls warn unborn chicks

How does a parent’s calls change physiology from outside the egg??

Pregnant moms scared by fake snakes pass knowledge on to babies

Scaring pregnant mouse mothers – for science!!

Rays pass fear onto neighbors… chemically

Is fear contagious? Sounds like a resounding maybe.

Kiki’s Animal Corner!

Sneaky New Spider

They thought it was a mushroom.

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Science with Kiki!

Knee Pain Takes Balls

Is knee pain going to be surgery-free eventually?

Ladies Look For Skills

What do female chickadees look for in a mate? Yeah, you know it’s bigger brains.

Gamers Are Critics

Want a truly rabid fanbase for your game? Lean into the constructive criticism.

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This Week in Science Questions!

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Early Humans, Terriers, T. gondii, Spiders, Sugar Substitute, Weight Loss Drug, Weight Loss, Live Longer Eat More, and Much More Science Smarts!

This week 10 years ago TWIS discussed CRISPR For Cancer, Cas9 Versus Mutations, High Life, Source Of Rice, Oldest Farmers, Tricky Crab Traps, Dating Advice From Fish, Interview w/ Britt-Marie Hermes re: naturopathy vs. medicine, Smart Little Kakas, Undead Genes, Zika Vaccine, Placebo Brain Games, Quasi-Satellite, Robot Brains, And Much More Science Smarts! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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