18 June, 2025 – Episode 1019 – Arach-did-you-know??

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Early Humans, Terriers, T Gondii, Spiders, Sugar Substitute, Weight Loss Drug, Weight Loss, Live Longer Eat More, and Much More Science on this Episode!

Check out the full unedited episode of our podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

When wandering through the world of humans

A few words of advice

Never take advice from strangers

who look like they never take advice

Always be on the side you prefer

When burning bridges

And whenever you have a chance

Learn more about the world than you need to

Ask questions

Be the person who knows things

The uncogged mind

And when you are hungry for more

When the knowledge you have is not enough

When the wandering world of humans begin to bore

Wander on without them

Wander into

This Week in Science

Quick Science News!

Earliest Humans in America

Were there really humans in America 20,000 years ago?

Tough toots for terriers

What dogs have the most diarrhea? Why? Is this good science?

Brain Parasites

A T Gondii story

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Spiders smother bugs with venom-laced silk

And you thought spiders couldn’t get any scarier

How do spiders run on 6 legs?

At first, very carefully. After a bit, pretty well, actually!

Science Stories with Justin!

Sugar

Sugar substitute could kill you

Weight Loss Drugs

Weight loss drug could blind you

Eating Less Often

Eating less often can help you lose weight

Live Longer Eat More

Taking a drug can make you live longer without eating less

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Remember, everyone, we need you to write in with your questions!

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year we discussed Awakening Or Snore?, Island Rats, Null Result Rats, Healer Army, Bird Flu, Hepatitis E, Plastic Penis Problems, Cancer Sniffing Bees, Boring Urban Birds, Dwindling Arousal, And Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Philae Awakens!, Opto-CRISPR Future, Stress Babies, Neander-teeth, Dense Old Brains, The Amazing Seastar, No Mongoose Inbreeding, Otolith rosetta Organs, European Nation, Flexible Injectibles, Bath Power Ahoy!, Dogs Hate Rudeness, Papal Pronouncement, And Much More!

