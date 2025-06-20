18 June, 2025 – Episode 1019 – Arach-did-you-know??

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:14:20 — 74.0MB)
What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
This Week: Early Humans, Terriers, T Gondii, Spiders, Sugar Substitute, Weight Loss Drug, Weight Loss, Live Longer Eat More, and Much More Science on this Episode!
Check out the full unedited episode of our podcast on YouTube or Twitch.
Quick Science News!
Earliest Humans in America
Were there really humans in America 20,000 years ago?
Tough toots for terriers
What dogs have the most diarrhea? Why? Is this good science?
Brain Parasites
A T Gondii story
Blair’s Animal Corner!
Spiders smother bugs with venom-laced silk
And you thought spiders couldn’t get any scarier
How do spiders run on 6 legs?
At first, very carefully. After a bit, pretty well, actually!
Science Stories with Justin!
Sugar
Sugar substitute could kill you
Weight Loss Drugs
Weight loss drug could blind you
Eating Less Often
Eating less often can help you lose weight
Live Longer Eat More
Taking a drug can make you live longer without eating less
This Week in Science Questions!
