18 September, 2024 – Episode 987 – Take Out The Trash, Pour out the Cats

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: It’s IgNobel Time!, Thermal Collecting Coral, PLANT NEWS, Nanobreath, Food Dye Discovery, Get Out The Trash, Earth Rings, Bumblebee Memories, Decoy Dolphins, Liquid Cats, Spy Squids, Human Cement, ChatGTP does Good?, Learning By Thinking, Memory Trash, And Much More Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

To some, science is just an endless series of super-interesting observations

Fun facts, and unexpected realities of the world around us

For others, science is the art of turning those observations

Into life-saving treatments, technologies, and methods

Science as a tool for changing the world for the better

If we for a moment look back through time…

Not all the way back, just a little bit back

A hundred years ago we couldn’t cure an infection

50 years ago we couldn’t treat HIV

20 years ago we couldn’t have created the Covid vaccine

And today, we are closing in on eliminating many cancers, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinsons’ disease.

Science is more than a method of observation

It is bigger than the process of research

or the discoveries that come from it

Science is millions of people you have never met

dedicating their lives

To make yours better

So that you can indulge in the endless series of super interesting observations, fun facts, and unexpected realities of

This Week in Science

Some quick science news!

It’s IgNobel Time!

Who won the lauded awards this year?

Thermal Collecting Coral

How hot was it?

PLANT NEWS

Long stems are for Bats, and mirrors are for baby plants!

Nanobreath

What do carbon nanotubes have to do with astronauts breathing on the space station?

Get Out The Trash

Will you be part of the solution?

Earth Rings

Did our planet have rings in the past?

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Bumblebees forget sometimes, too

it’s not just you making silly mistakes, that bee is too!

Decoy dolphin carcasses for conservation

Fake dead dolphins tell us how often they get reported if they were decoys with phone numbers on them…

Liquid Cats

Do cats know how liquid they are?

What Science News Does Justin Have?

Spy gadgets

Squid based!

Making Cement

From human bones

Some Science stories with Kiki!

ChatGTP does Good?

Why is ChatGTP better at debunking conspiracy theories than knowledgeable people?

Learning By Thinking

Do AI algorithms think or just spit out results that make it look like they do?

Memory Trash

Take out the trash. Have better memory.

