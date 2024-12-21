18 December, 2024 – Episode 998 – What Will TWISmas Bring?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Mirror Life Questions, Cats, Moon Rocks Redux, Frosty Weather Neanderthals, Carnivorous Squirrels, Giraffes, Sleepless Science, Eating Your Age, Thought vs Sensation, Cafe Calm, And Much More Science!

Check out the full unedited episode of our podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Dis-claim-er Dis-claim-er Disclaimer all the way…

We wish you a merry Twismas,

We wish you a merry Twismas,

We wish you a merry Twismas and a Happy New Year.

Good science we bring to you and your kin,

We wish you a merry Twismas and a Happy New Year.

‘Twas the night before Twismas, when all through the house

Not a study was stirring, not even on a mouse;

The stories were linked on the website with care,

In hopes that the science soon would be there;

The patreons were nestled all snug in their beds;

While visions of Kiki whispered “it’s all in your heads;

And Blair in her corner, and I in my rant,

Had just settled our brains for a tight 90 bant,

When out on the web there arose such a clatter,

I sprang from my couch to see what was the matter.

Away to the laptop I ran like the flash,

Tore open the rundown and threw open some tabs.

When what to my wondering eyes did appear,

But a podcast reminder… a new show was near,

That lovely old podcast, I never do miss,

I knew in that moment it was time for more

This Week in Science!

Some quick science news!

Mirror Life Questions

Should research be disturbing the mirror verse?

Cats

How they could be the death of us all

Moon Rocks Redux

How old is the moon?

Neanderthals

Were they really built for frosty weather?

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Sleepless in science

Does this study even count?

Eating Habits

What you eat correlates to how well you age… dramatically so

What Science News Does Justin Have?

Hubble tension?

Maybe not!

The Hubble tension is real!

The universe is expanding faster than we thought!

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Why So Slow?

Is human thought really under-powered compared to the speed of the sensory system?

Cafe Calm

Why do we enjoy being alone around other people?

Do you have questions you want us to answer (like; how do you celebrate TWISmas?)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

