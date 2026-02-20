18 February, 2026 – Episode 1048 – When Do We Know Enough?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Life on Mars, Interstellar Water, Snakes, PFAS, Wind Farms, Sea Silk, Frogs, Zebra Finches, Organoids, Brain Training, Alzheimer’s, and Much More Science to Know!

Quick Science News!

Life On Mars???

It’s still a maybe that life did or does exist on Mars, but the latest analysis suggests that we don’t have any better explanation at the moment.

Interstellar Water

Why is Comet 3I/Atlas releasing so much water into our solar system?

Hate snakes? Blame society.

Kindergarteners like snakes, so it’s our fault adults don’t…

PFAS From The Sky

You’ll never guess where the latest PFAS source originates.

Wind Farm Disruption

Do offshore wind farms disrupt the wind?

Saving Sea Silk

Will we be wearing ancient Roman silk once again?

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Temperature affects frog calls…. riiiiiibit.

Warmer means, well.. hotter for lady frogs. What does that mean with climate change?

Zebra finches show strong color preferences

Are you particular about your colors? Would a researcher call you stubborn??

Science stories with Kiki!

Measuring Organoids

What is the best way to listen to brain organoid neuron activity?

Speed Train Your Brain?

It couldn’t hurt, and might help with aging.

An Exposed Life

What are the habits that lead to a longer, healthier life?

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions (Like, when do we know enough!?!?)! We will do our best to have answers!

Remember, everyone, we need you to write in with your questions!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Interview W/Annalee Newitz, Fish, Fruit Flies, Not So Sweetner, Anti-bacterial Anti-depressants, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Gravitation Makes Waves, Beating Cancer, We Did It, Selective Elective?, Whooping Whoops?, Rabbit Bye-Bye, Birdie Blood Cell, Your Bacterial Home, Print And Grow, Virgin Mouse Preferences, And Much More!

