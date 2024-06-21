20 June, 2024 – Episode 975 – Is This The Science Awakening?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Awakening Or Snore?, Island Rats, Null Result Rats, Healer Army, Bird Flu, Hepatitis E, Plastic Penis Problems, Cancer Sniffing Bees, Boring Urban Birds, Dwindling Arousal, And Much More Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

There is a difference…

Between what people want,

And what they need.

What we want…

The thing, the object,

The cool get,

The big win,

The enviable id,

Captured in an insta post,

For all to see.

For us to see.

Is a product,

A manufactured moment of selfish glee,

Packaged, marketed, and delivered,

In a million purchasable forms.

But what we need,

What really drives a fulfilling human experience,

Is a much more elusive state of being.

Science,

Typically ignores what people want,

Instead focusing on the unmet human need.

The disease you don’t yet have,

The danger you don’t know you are in,

The catastrophes sneaking up on us all.

Science is looking out for us,

As we want this, nice to have that,

The research goes on into what humanity actually needs to survive.

To make it through a day,

Or to overcome generational frailties,

Science is on the side of human need.

And if you are ever in need,

We want you to know,

Science is here for you on,

This Week in Science!

Some quick science news!

Awakening Or Snore?

Are astronomers witnessing the awakening of a black hole?

Ridding Island Rats

To restore reefs

Rat study proves nothing

Yup that’s the whole story

Healer Army

Is there a unified army of T-cells that take marching orders from inflammatory signals, or are there unique regiments in every body organ?

Bird Flu

Yet another reason to avoid cats

Hepatitis E

Apparently, it could be an STD.

Plastic Penis Problems

Are microplastics causing male sexual dysfunction? Well, now that it might, maybe we’ll do something about the problem.

Blair’s Animal Corner!

If you have time to swim, you have time to clean…

Cichlids pay the price for not helping.

Bees can smell cancer!

So what’s next? Bee doctors?!

Some Science stories with Kiki!

Urban Birds Be Boring

Denser urban areas foster less genetic diversity in bird populations.

Dwindling Arousal

Another reason to poke people for science.

