18 May, 2022 – Episode 876 – Galactic Navel Gazing

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Tabula Sapiens, Denisovan tooth, Tiny dentists, NeuroMechFly, Renewables Lifeline, Rocket Realism, Eat your vegetables, Conservation Wins!, Cockroaches, Spiders, Headbutting Muskoxen, Medical contact lens for glaucoma, Video Game Smarts, Stimulate The Circuits, And Much More…

Some quick science news you can appreciate!

Tabula Sapiens

A new cell atlas is providing results.

Denisovan tooth

Does a child’s tooth hold the key to human ancestry?

Tiny dentists

I’m sold!

NeuroMechFly

Researchers have created an open-source fruit fly simulation.

Renewables Lifeline?

UN state of the climate 2021 report notes that 2021 was pretty bad, but that renewable energy sources might lead us to a better future.

Rocket Realism

Falcon 9 rockets do have impacts on the atmosphere, according to a new study.

Eat your vegetables

… And be protected from pollution!

Want a COVID Update?

Conservation Wins!

Conservationists speaking out probably saved bats.

Do you have COVID-19-related questions? Let us know!

It’s time for Blair’s Animal Corner!

Cockroaches have a discerning sweet tooth

It would seem that female cockroaches have a preference in their sugar.

Spiders can be picky eaters

They only want mosquitoes freshly full. How rude!

What science news does Justin have?

Headbutting muskoxen

Footballers aren’t the only ones who have to worry about brain injuries.

Medical contact lens for glaucoma

Treating glaucoma as it happens

Gaze upon these stories with Dr. Kiki!

Video Game Smarts

Think screen time is bad for kids? Think again! Kids who play video games might benefit from increased IQ.

Stimulate The Circuits

It works in mice at least…

Do you have questions that you want us to answer (like, how to have greater longevity?)? Send us your questions! We will do our best to have answers!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, OR email Dr. Kiki!

