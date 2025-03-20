19 March, 2025 – Episode 1007 – Can You Hear Us Now?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Space Landings, Euclid, Sound Bending, CRISPR, Tsunamis, The Avocado Connection, Mouse Morticians, Mouse Chatter, Bird Chatter, And Much More Science to Hear!

Space Landings

What’s up in space this week?

Euclid

Opens data treasure trove, offers a glimpse of deep fields

Sound Bending

What’s that? Can you hear me now? What about now?

CRISPR-Cascade

Test detects bloodstream infections in minutes without amplification



Some Science stories with Justin!

Tsunamis in California?

California coastal cities face heightened flood danger from a tsunami

The Avocado Connection

Maternal diet and infant allergies

Science in your ears with Kiki!

Mouse Morticians

Do mice actually try to resuscitate mice that are unconscious?

Mouse Chatter

What happens when mice get human genes for vocalization?

Bird Chatter

What leads to local song dialects in birds?

