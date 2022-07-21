20 July, 2022 – Episode 884 – How to Moonwalk

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?
This Week: NASA Webb Results, Helpful Gonorrhea, Instruments and covid, Big Dino Era, Hot blooded ear wax, Sun & Satiety, Frozen rat livers, Vaccine’s and menstruation patterns, Headbanging woodpeckers, Bean moms, Four-legged Fish, Red Deer Cave DNA, Volcanic Dark Matter, Emotional Memories, Imagination Language, And Much More…
Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!
In the ongoing battle between science and science deniers, science deniers are winning.
There is no deficit of information when it comes to climate change, environmental health benefits, sustainable energy, preventing the spread of diseases, and the health benefits of reproductive rights.
The facts, data, research, and scientific consensus are all there, and yet, science is losing ground to a coalition of anti-scientific beliefs.
They found a home in a political system one that has been funded by anti-science sentiments for decades starting with evolution. Then the harmful effects of smoking were, let’s just say, cast in a much more glowing light.
The heavily funding attacks on science after warnings about global warming. Billions of dollars were spent, relentless publicity campaigns and a deluge of multi-platform misinformation assassinated the public trust in science, just to support the goals of a few industries.
Once that had saturated minds with the fear that science is part of a political agenda. All science and all expert advice remained framed as opposition to a political identity with the heavy lifting done by church leaders, big tobacco, and fossil fuel companies. It allowed for any anti-science beliefs to walk through that door a motley crowd of religious authoritarians, white supremacists, flat earthers, anti-vaxers, UFO enthusiasts, and a general cast of homophobic xenophobic anti-American extremists a coalition of the willfully ignorant, educating others to distrust science.
Brainwashing them into fearing and resenting knowledge inoculating them from learning, reason, and curiosity. And right now, it seems to be working.
To what end, and how far will it go?
Well, the end of science funding and the silencing of scientific experts is the goal of the anti-science coalition.
Science still has majority support in the United States now, and thankfully the rest of the world, but it is slipping.
One of the best things you can do to support science is just learning about it.
Once you have knowledge, it cannot be taken away.
And nowhere is that knowledge more on display than right here on
This Week in Science!
Some quick science news!
NASA Webb Results
In the past week, we have not only seen beautiful imagery of our universe exceeding the awe-inspiring Hubble by leaps & bounds but also feared for the distant telescope’s future even as incredible discoveries begin to surface.
A little help from gonorrhea
We have grandparents thanks to Gonorrhea!
What instrument is worst for covid?
It’s not looking good for my saxophone
Big Dino Era
Big dinosaurs came about as a result of cold temperatures.
Hot blooded
For the want of ear wax
Sun & Satiety
Do you get more or less hungry after time in the sun? The answer might depend on your gender.
Frozen rat livers could save countless lives
Researchers were able to keep a frozen liver healthy for weeks with a new procedure!
Do you have COVID-19-related questions? Let us know!
It's time for Blair's Animal Corner!
Head banging woodpeckers don’t have a helmet to thank
But don’t worry, they’ll be fine.
Bear moms pick the lesser of two evils
And surprisingly, humans are the lesser evil when dad’s in town.
What science news does Justin have?
Four-legged fish
Who needs land anyway
Red Deer Cave DNA
Spoiler alert: Human
Moonwalk on to these Science stories with Dr. Kiki!
Volcanic Dark Matter
Volcanic habitats in Hawaii are rich in bacterial diversity, including many yet undiscovered species, shows a new study.
Emotional Memories
Our positive & negative memories come down to one molecule.
Imagination Language
Did imagination spark complex language?
Support is the secret to learning how to moonwalk with TWIS!
Take a blast to the past…
What were we pronouncing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed You Will Assimilate, Viruses On Ice, Twisty Shark Intestines, AI Protein Puzzler, Not Spider Silk, COVID Update, Poo-Eating Pikas, Fish Friends, Butterfly Blues, Oceans Are Full, Song Rules, Rat Empathy, And Much More!
This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Iron At Sea, More Invertebrate Sex, Water On Earth, Blair’s Animal Corner, Shower Spies, Women Getting Smarter, Magnetic Bonds, TWIWRD, And Much More! Take a blast to the past with TWIS!