21 October, 2026 – Episode 1080 – Can You See Everything?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Antimatter, Sound of Shapes, Extreme Science, UPF’s, Jackdaws, Monkey Disgust, Brown Fat, Reincarnation, Circadian Depression, and Much More Science Everything!

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Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

For all that people exclaim that they are rational

and disgusted at sensational slop,

we are hypnotized by stories of

cheats, frauds, and all-around bad humans.

Why would we rather watch

three hours of lies told as wide-eyed truth

than learn about new discoveries that

really, truly will save lives?

The crux is the disconnect from reality.

Those discoveries will someday save people,

but they aren’t people themselves

and they aren’t here and now.

The honest liar is an aberration

as far as we know.

Why do they do what they do?

Could I do that too?

What about my friends?

My colleagues?

Who among them is capable

of such deceit?

Such deceit without regret?

Is that really human?

It’s a question that fascinates all humans,

including those here on

This Week in Science.



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Quick Science News!

Holding Antimatter

A month of confinement should be enough…

Shapes have sounds

Your dog agrees with Bouba & Kiki.

Extreme Science

How does ocean vegetation help protect coastlines from storm surges?

Not All UPFs

It’s basically ultra-processed meats that are really bad for you.

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Blair’s Animal Corner!

Birds don’t like to eat alone

Jackdaws are willing to wait for their dinner if the company will be good

What is disgust, and what does it have to do with being ill?

Monkeys may have germ avoidance after witnessing illness, just like us.

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Science Stories with Kiki!

Brown Fat Benefits

Healthy?

Reincarnation Report!

Unexpected death gives unexpected life

Circadian Depression

Depression in some people might be linked to a mismatch with social time standards.

This Week in Science Questions!

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year, we discussed Interview with Dr. Daniel Whiteson, It’s Jupiter’s Fault, Squirrels, Metabolic Limits, Pandas, Mini-Brains, Flatworms, Flying, Lead Brains, And Much More Aliens!

This week 10 years ago TWIS discussed Interview w/ The Director of the Maryland STEM Festival, Thinking Machines, Planet X Influence, Tool Making Monkeys?, Generous Magpies, Visual Fish, Higgs Bison, Soothing Lithium, Genes With Altitude, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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