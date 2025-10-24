22 October, 2025 – Episode 1034 – What Do Aliens Know Anyway?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Interview with Dr. Daniel Whiteson, It’s Jupiter’s Fault, Squirrels, Metabolic Limits, Pandas, Mini-Brains, Flatworms, Flying, Lead Brains, And Much More Aliens!

Become a Patron!

Check out the full unedited episode of our science podcast on YouTube or Twitch.

And, remember that you can find TWIS in all the podcast directories. If you are looking for science podcasts on Spotify, we are there! Science podcasts on Google? We are there! Are you looking for science podcasts on iTunes or science podcasts on Apple? We are there, too! Just look for This Week in Science!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

We don’t know what’s going on,

How could aliens know what’s going on?

I don’t even know what a Gold Standard is anymore. They put words and things in the government, and that’s what’s supposed to determine what things are? I don’t know anything anymore.

I’d like to know things, so let’s talk about them here on,

This Week in Science!

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG, OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE, CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

HELP TWIS GROW! GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Quick Science News!

It’s Jupiter’s Fault

… that Earth exists.

Squirrels like road noise

Not everyone prefers peace and quiet

Metabolic Limits

Even the most extreme have their limits.

DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

The Interview!

We want to welcome our guest, Dr. Daniel Whiteson. He’s a professor of physics at UC Irvine, coauthor of We Have No Idea, Frequently Asked Questions About the Universe, and now a third book called Do Aliens Speak Physics?

Dr. Daniel Whiteson’s research is in the field of Experimental High Energy Physics. He is interested in probing the structure of matter and the nature of its interactions at the very smallest scales, to understand the fundamental nature of our universe.Whiteson is part of the ATLAS collaboration which built, maintains, and collects data from the ATLAS experiment at the Large Hadron Collider, where the Higgs boson was discovered. His research uses the LHC to investigate the basic building blocks of the Universe around us, hoping to find new kinds of particles or interactions and reveal a deeper and simpler layer underlying our reality.. WELCOME TO TWIS, Daniel!

Dr. Kiki and Blair explore space and time with Dr. Daniel in this interesting interview you’ll want to listen to again and again!

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN A TWIS SHIRT OR MUG OR OTHER ITEM OF TWIS MERCHANDISE, CLICK ON THE ZAZZLE LINK TO BROWSE OUR STORE

HELP TWIS GROW! GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Support us on Patreon!

Blair’s Animal Corner!

Panda gut microbes are back in the news

And they do better in captivity. proving once again that pandas should not be…

DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

Some Science stories with Kiki!

More Complete Mini-Brains

Will lab-grown mini-brains inherit neuroscience?

Flatworm Miracles

How did the headless flatworm regrow its head? Ask the stem cells.

Flying Time

Why does time seem to go faster the older you get?

Lead Brains

Did a mutation help us adapt to lead poisoning as humanity evolved?

Support us on Patreon!

DON’T FORGET TO GET FRIENDS TO SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

This Week in Science Questions!

Do you have questions that you want us to answer? Send us your questions (Like, What Do Aliens Know Anyway??)! We will do our best to have answers!

Remember, everyone, we need you to write in with your questions!

Leave us a message on our Facebook page, email Dr. Kiki, or find us on Mastodon Social if you can!

Support us on Patreon!

Support is the secret to more science with TWIS!

WANT TO HELP TWIS? LEAVE A POSITIVE REVIEW FOR TWIS ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM TODAY!

Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed an Interview W/ Dr. Steven V. Rouse, Tasmanian Tigers, Ovulation, Toilet Water, Doulas, Global Warming, Polarizing People, Human Biased, The Next Jaws, And Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS we discussed Scariest Meat, Venomous Bandages, Blackest Black, Mummies In Europe!!!, Zombies!!!!, Furry Wolfmice, Shriek For Danger, Anty-Oobleck, Spider Glue, Drunk Comet, Tracking You, The Black Death, Zeno Confirmed, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

If You love TWIS, and all the science news we present each week, please consider making a donation to the This Week in Science podcast.

Support us on Patreon!