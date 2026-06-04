27 May, 2026 – Episode 1060 – Under the Sea Science Venting

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Interview w/Dr. Andrew Thaler, Watching Wildlife, New Octopus, Cucumber Bits, Backrooms, and Much More Science!

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Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

UNDER THE SEA

IT’S NOT JUST WETTER

IT’S UNDER MORE PRESSURE

INHOSPITABLE TO HUMANS

WHILE A HAVEN FOR CRUSTACEANS,

TUBE WORMS, AND MORE.

THOUSANDS OF SPECIES

BIODIVERSITY GALORE.

YET, THAT’S NOT THE DRAW

IN OUR TECH OBSESSED AGE.

WE SOMETHING SHINY.

COULD IT MAKE SOMEONE MONEY?

PROBABLY A LOT MORE THAN

WE MAKE HERE ON

THIS WEEK IN SCIENCE!



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The Interview!

We’re starting the show off with an interview tonight.

Our guest, Andrew Thaler, PhD, is a Deep-sea ecologist investigating how humans shape and reshape the most remote parts of our world. Connect with him on Instagram & Bluesky!

Founder and CEO of Blackbeard Biologic: Science and Environmental Advisors.

He is also a Conservation technologist developing open-source tools to help communities study and understand our changing oceans. Ocean educator creating novel tools to help students learn and interact with marine ecosystems.

This is a fun and fascinating interview you’ll want to listen to again and again!

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Blair’s Animal Corner

While watching wildlife, are we the show?

How does the presence of humans impact animals, even when all we are doing is minding our own business?

New octopus just dropped!

Look what researchers found via ROV! Tiny blue guy!!

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Science with Kiki!

Cucumber Bits

What makes sea cucumber cells tick? Researchers want to know more about their persistent epidermis.

Backrooms Go Front Stage

What are Backrooms and why do we obsess over them so much?

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed CRISPR, Government-Sanctioned Mass Extinction, Bugs in Space, Shrinking Clownfish, Bees Sleep, Dolphins Talk, Blocking Cell Death, Toothy Origins, and Much More Science!, and Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS A Force of Nature?, Red Geysers, Maladapted Marshmallows, Beetle Genitals, Spider Gifts, Dolphin Snot, Venomous Drugs, CLOUDs From Trees, Egyptian Takeovers, Cockroach Magnetism, Of Antibiotics And Beetles, Birdie Colors, Monster Croc, and Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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