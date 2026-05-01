29 April, 2026 – Episode 1056 – What Is Science Worried About?

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Bye-Bye Science Board, Fluoride, Coffee, Bees Love Viruses, Sexist Birds, Yawns, Melatonin, and Much More Science!

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Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

We know that we need to be nice

if we want to have this conversation.

But, sometimes we just feel so frustrated

at what appears to be a choice on your part

to ignore valuable evidence

in favor of a story

you heard from Aunt Mabel.

Now, Aunt Mabel did have an experience,

And wow, did it change her mind.

But, Mabel is just one person

when the tens of thousands in clinical trials

are mighty.

But, we know you don’t know them.

You only know who know.

We only wish you would trust us

when we tell you what we know.

So, we’ll take a breath,

and take a step back.

We aren’t here to change your mind

with just one conversation this week.

But, maybe you’ll enjoy the banter.

Maybe you’ll find some fun.

And, maybe you come back every week

to join people who want to talk with you

here on This Week in Science.



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Quick Science News!

Bye-Bye Science Board

Last Saturday, President Trump fired all the members of the National Science Board with a brief email.

Fluoride Is Fine!

If the evidence doesn’t matter, this story means nothing.

Shocking Coffee

It’s the electrochemical profile of that cup that matters…

3D-MIND

It’s a three-dimensional brain in a dish that is wired up for computation!

Bees Love Viruses

Why do they prefer food containing viruses?

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Kiki’s Animal Corner!

Sexist City Birds?

Do birds really prefer human males over females?

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More Science with Kiki!

Yawns Are Good

What could a yawn possibly do for you?

Get Sleepy

How does melatonin work? Apparently, by inhibiting the effects of sensory stimulation.

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed Black Start, Bird Flu, Zoo Life, Blonde Beer, Anti-Microbiotic, Hippie Spiders, Real Pokemon, NIH, Musically Speaking, Screaming Trees, Electrome Eclipse, and Much More!

This week 10 years ago TWIS Interview with Dr. Cat Lutz from the Jackson Lab, Stabby Animals, Needy Nightshade, Alien Oceanography, Brain Thesaurus, Addictive Genes, Antibiotic Progress, Fragile X Memory, Soil Bacteria, Dirty Wine, Corvids Are Smart, A New Moon, Old Climate Records, And Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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