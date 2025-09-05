3 September, 2025 – Episode 1028 – Science Unplugged

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Government Climate Propaganda, Health Gutted, SeeMe, Less Pain With ADRIANA, It’s Not You, It’s Us, Justin Trashes a Study, Correlation? Causation on the Toilet?, Electrical Immunity?, Spleendid Healing, That Succulent Glow, and Much More Science Unplugged!

Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

Science… is not a brand.

It’s a process of discovery.

A catalog of knowledge.

A way of understanding the world

Without human bias

But a brand, it is not.

That’s why the US health and human services department

A historically science-based agency

That funds health and welfare programs, conducts medical research,

oversees food and drug safety via the Food and Drug Administration

manages health insurance programs like Medicare and Medicaid

And responds to public health emergencies

by taking advice from the National Institutes of Health

And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Ceases to be a science-based agency when it…

Stops using science as a process of discovery,

Stops relying on a catalog of knowledge,

And only understands the world

Through the lens of human bias

Since becoming the head of the US Health and Human Services Department

Robert FK Jr…

Has never been briefed by a CDC expert… on anything

Despite altering research priorities, shutting down pandemic preparation, and replacing positions held by experts with people who are not…

Soon, the CDC itself will have a new hand-picked leader.

And the top science-driven public health organization… will be pointless.

It won’t matter

what the CDC says,

What the NIH researches,

or what the FDA sanctions.

Despite the long histories of these agencies using science to make decisions, the credibility of their science-based brand is gone.

And the same is happening at the Department of Energy…

Without science, these are meaningless organizations

Putting out unvalidated, untrustworthy, and dangerous nonsense.

Science is not a brand.

But it is what keeps the brand of health agencies credible.

And increasingly, the only place you can find a credible agency is right here on

This Week in Science

Coming up next

Interesting News of the Week!

Government Climate Propaganda

Why do you think the US DOE is so wrong about climate change?

Health Gutted

What is happening to public health in the US?

SeeMe

do not unplug me!

Less Pain With ADRIANA

Who is ADRIANA & why are we so excited about her?

It’s not you,

It’s Us

Quick Stories with Justin!

Justin trashes a study

This time it’s a GLP-1 Study

A correlation study

That spends too much time on the toilet

Brainy Stories with Kiki!

Electrical Immunity?

What happens when macrophages are shocked?

Spleendid Healing

Is the spleen the secret to repairing heart damage?

That Succulent Glow

Want a glow-in-the-dark plant? How about a succulent?

This Week in Science Questions!

