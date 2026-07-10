8 July, 2026 – Episode 1066 – Shrinking Cephalopod Brains, Science!

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: Orbital Weapons, Vanta Black Satellites, Emotional Bees, Old Enzymes, Light Tech, Sex-changing Spiders, Cephalopod Brains, Cry For Health, Brain Damage, Preventing Trauma, and Much More Science!

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Disclaimer, Disclaimer, Disclaimer!!!

After a weekend of exploding skies

now the east coast

is exploding with diarrhea?

Where is the CDC as state health departments

wrangle a new threat to public safety?

Where are the institutions

created over some 250 years

to serve our citizens?

Did a referee hand them a red card?

Are they just out for a match?

Will they be back?

We have hope here on

This Week in Science.



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Quick Science News!

Orbital Weapons

Can we detect nuclear weapons in space before it’s too late?

Paint It Black

Will the blackest black paint make satellites better for astronomy?

Bees

They’re emotional!

Old Enzymes

Let’s bring back the old to learn about the new.

Light Tech

The future looks bright thanks to technologies that make our photon production and detection more energy efficient.

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Blair’s Animal Corner!

Sex-changing spider bacteria

Disrupted by climate – and that’s a bad thing

Ocean acidification

Shrinks cephalopod brains – nooooooOOOOOOOoooooo

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Science with Kiki!

Cry For Health

What if your tears could be used to check your brain health?

Permanent Damage

Is chronic brain damage responsible for neurodegenerative mortality among football players?

Preventing Trauma

What if one protein could stop childhood trauma from having permanent consequences?

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year We discussed A Different Science Fair, Cucumbers, Zoonotic Time Travel, Tortoises, Crabs, Chimps, New Brain Cells, Dance Brains, and Much More Science!

This week 10 years ago TWIS discussed Shifting Clouds, JunoCam, Two Blind Mice, Cicada Turn On, Crow Clean Up, Raven Friends, Cannibal Neanderthals, Social Immune Brains, Bacterial Brains, X Marks Brainy Maps Echolocation For All, Monkey Tools, Monkey Smarts, Swimming Robot Domination, And Much More!

! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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