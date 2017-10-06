04 October, 2017 – Episode 639 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

Nobel Intent 2017, Clone Editing!, Jumping Herpes, Old People, Aesop’s Raccoons, Tsunami Stowaways, Woven Links, Brain Drain, Hydrogen From Sunlight, Tabby’s Star Update, Universal Flu Vaccine Trial, And Much More…

Take our audience survey!!!

DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER, DISCLAIMER!!!

We here at show headquarters understand that science news may not be for everyone…

The stories here typically begin with phrases like:

Resent research into “fill in the blank” reveals…

or

According to a new FMRI study on “insert cephalopod here”…

Or

Unearthed fossils found of previously unknown “fill in thing you never knew existed” …

Or

An interesting discovery from NASA just beyond the “insert in somewhere spacey”…

Only some people in our society want to hear stories like these…

So we don’t do the show for everyone…

We do this…

just for you…

Because you…

are one of us…

One of us who find the discoveries in science…

not just informative, but exciting, and inspiring…

One of us,

who revel in knowing,

thirst for more data,

hungers after every study for further research.

And while the news world at large continues to pander to popular pulp,

keeping science news far off in peoples peripheral…

You are one of us…

here to fill in the blanks for This Week in Science…

Coming Up Next

This Week in What Has Science Done for me Lately?!?

“In 2012 I was diagnosed with Melanoma.Even with treatment by early 2014 it had metastasized and the prognosis was bad.. After 4 treatments of Yarvoy followed by 36 bi-weekly treatments of Opdivo, I have had a complete response. NO Signs of the cancer for 10 months.

That’s what science has done for me lately!!!????

–Tom McKaig”

Nobel Intent 2017

The all male science review of the year! While the scientific achievements of the awardees are impressive and worthy, once again we see a lack of female representation. Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank and Richard Henderson are awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2017 for their development of an effective method for generating three-dimensional images of the molecules of life using cryo-electron microscopy. The Nobel Prize in Physics 2017 was divided, one half awarded to Rainer Weiss, the other half jointly to Barry C. Barish and Kip S. Thorne “for decisive contributions to the LIGO detector and the observation of gravitational waves”. The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2017 was awarded to Jeffrey C. Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael W. Young “for their discoveries of molecular mechanisms controlling the circadian rhythm”.

Clone Editing!

Chinese researchers used a modified CRISPR technique to edit recessive single base pair mutations in early cloned embryos suggesting a potential use for preventing beta-thalassaemia.

Jumping Herpes

Humans did not carry genital herpes with us from our chimpanzee ancestors. Oh no… we re-acquired it from a human ancestor.

Modern humans, older than we think

New data to place modern humans further back in time.

Raccoons solve an ancient puzzle, but is it due to brains or chance?

Raccoons learn to displace water to get a treat, but don’t always pick the best method for doing it. Do they get it? Or are they just really good at grabbing morsels??

Tsunami stowaways

In an unexpected and unintentional ocean-wide experiment, species have rafted across the entire pacific following the 2011 tsunami. How did they do it, and what does this mean for coastal ecosystems?

Support us on Patreon!

Early Italian Celtic links

Historical connections made through a web of clothing fibers.

Brain Drain

MRI studies suggest that the lymphatic system is connected to the nervous system across mammalian species contrary to previous beliefs. This evidence might lead to new perspectives on auto-immune neurodegenerative disorders.

Hydrogen from sunlight

A new catalyst might make things cheaper and easier to implement.

Tabby’s Star Update

It’s probably just dust.

Universal Flu Vaccine Trial

A new vaccine against Influenza A will be tested in the UK this winter.

Stop bullying scientists for doing their job!

Alleged killers asked citizen science to trap wasps in beer traps for a scientific study. And suddenly NOW everyone cares about insects?!

Million dead birds a day

Thanks, cats!

If You love TWIS, please consider making a donation below.

Don’t forget to tell a friend about TWIS, and to check out our Patreon page!