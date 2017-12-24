20 December, 2017 – Episode 650 – This Week in Science Podcast (TWIS)

NASA’s Dark Matters, NASA Picks New Winners, Photosynthesis History, Life Is Old, A Savage Justice, Birds Conserving Mass, Poo Policy, Memory And Survival, Sperm for Women!, Not So Rainy Pain, Teach For Sharks!, Orwellian Science, And Much More…

NASA’s Dark Matters

Does dark matter absorb and emit x-rays?

NASA Picks New Winners

Who gets the next round of New Horizons funding?

Photosynthesis History

Photosynthesis is old.

Life is really, really old…

4 billion years or so old

Chimps and children have a savage sense of justice.

Both chimps and human children had an inherent desire to see justice served to those who have done wrong. Is this a fixation with cause and effect? Or some moral compass?

African grey understands conservation of mass better than most human toddlers

Despite a change in shape, these smart parrots aren’t fooled by misleading cues on what food source is more plentiful.

Dr. Justin’s (not a real doctor) poo pill policy predicament…

The FDA may begin regulating poo transplants.

Memory And Survival

Is our memory better for things related to evolutionary success?

Sperm for Women!

Or, at least, for cancer!

Not So Rainy Pain

An analysis of insurance claims and rainy days doesn’t support the common claim that aches and pains increase on rainy days.

Teach for sharks!

The science is in, and the more people know about sharks and their behavior, the less dangerous they seem. Go figure!!

Orwellian Science

What words are acceptable within politicized areas of science? The CDC has made recommendations on words that should be avoided in budget requests?

