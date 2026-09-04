02 September, 2026 – Episode 4 – The Butterfly Effect

What is in the This Week in Science Podcast?

This Week: El Nino, Eye in the Sky, Big Dark Matter, Beauty Bias, The Butterfly Effect, Gut-Brain Connection, Raindrops, Alzheimers, and Much More Science!

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Quick Science News With Kiki!

Callback To Last Week

Yet more evidence that El Nino is going to be a big deal this year.

Eye In The Sky

NASA successfully launched a new space telescope… the last big mission on the calendar.

Big Dark Matter

What if dark matter can come in lots of different sizes?

Beauty Bias

Beauty is a curse in butterfly conservation.

Gut-Brain Connection

Someday, we’ll find it. The gut-brain connection. The microbes, the neurons, and me.

Raindrops On Cartops

Regular rain is much more corrosive than previously thought.

Alzheimers Cured!

In mice, obviously. But, it suggests a possible path to reverse impairment in humans.

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Take a blast into the past…

What were we discussing at this time last year? This time last year, we discussed: This Week: Government Climate Propaganda, Health Gutted, SeeMe, Less Pain With ADRIANA, It’s Not You, It’s Us, Justin Trashes a Study, Correlation? Causation on the Toilet?, Electrical Immunity?, Spleendid Healing, That Succulent Glow, and Much More Science Unplugged!

This week 10 years ago TWIS discussed Interview w/ Dr. James O’Donoghue, EmDrive Rumors, FDA Finally Bans, Magnets In Brains, Milky Pockets, Core Carbon Concerns, Conservation Balance, Social Neurons, Philae Found, Maya codex, Bad Early Spring, and Much More! Take a blast into the past with TWIS!

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